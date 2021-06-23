Notability and FileMaker Updated With Native Support for M1 Macs

Apple subsidiary Claris today announced the release of FileMaker version 19.3 with several new features, including native support for Apple silicon, resulting in improved performance on Macs with the M1 chip.



An overview of new features from the announcement:

• Apple silicon: Claris FileMaker Pro and Claris FileMaker Server are the first low-code universal macOS binaries that ensure optimized performance on Apple silicon computers while still offering amazing speed on Intel-based Mac computers.

• Microsoft Edge for Windows: The latest Microsoft Edge WebView2 control replaces Internet Explorer 11 (IE11), which eliminates potential security concerns and ensures full FileMaker extensibility on Windows.

• Significant server enhancements: Introducing Ubuntu, the most popular Linux distribution worldwide; the return of an enhanced log viewer; and many more server fixes and under-the-hood functionality that boost performance, flexibility, stability, and security.

Popular note-taking app Notability was also updated today with native support for Apple silicon, resulting in up to 50% faster performance when running the app on an M1 Mac compared to an Intel-based Mac. Notability enables users to create hand-written digital notes with audio, which is handy for lectures and more.

Current users of Notability on the iPad can download the Mac version for free on the Mac App Store. New users can purchase Notability for $8.99, and use Notability across their Mac, iPad, and iPhone with a single purchase.