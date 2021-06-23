Apple TV+ Series 'Foundation' and 'The Problem With Jon Stewart' Premiering in September

by

In an email informing Apple TV+ subscribers that their free trial period will soon lapse, Apple also revealed that the series "Foundation" and "The Problem With Jon Stewart" will both premiere in September, but no specific dates were provided.

apple tv plus foundation
From the email, received by a MacRumors editor:

Plus, there's much more to come with highly anticipated new dramas, comedies, kids shows and some of the biggest films in streaming:

- Mr. Corman: Starring Emmy Award® winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt — series premieres August 6
- CODA: Sundance Film Festival award winner — film premieres August 13
- Foundation: Based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning novels — series premieres in September
- The Problem With Jon Stewart: The late-night star's long-awaited return to TV — series premieres in September
- The Shrink Next Door: Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd — series premieres November 12

The release dates for the other ‌Apple TV+‌ series in the list were previously known.

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Apple said "Foundation" will chronicle a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.


"The Problem With Jon Stewart" will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation, according to Apple. The new, original current affairs series will mark Stewart's return to television after his 20-time Emmy Award-winning run on the Comedy Central series "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" came to a close in 2015.

For many ‌Apple TV+‌ users, expect your subscription to automatically renew for the standard $4.99 per month starting July 1. This date may vary slightly for some users depending on the date that you first subscribed to the service.

(Thanks, Zach Knox!)

Top Rated Comments

CWallace Avatar
CWallace
29 minutes ago at 07:47 am
Very excited for "Foundation". Also looking forward to seeing Stewart's show.

And yes, I intend to maintain my subscription for AppleTV+ once it goes paid. Plenty of value for me.
tedwill Avatar
tedwill
26 minutes ago at 07:49 am
I've waited for years for Foundation to be made into a film. Have a series like this will hopefully do the books justice in a way that a two hour film cannot.
Diskutant Avatar
Diskutant
25 minutes ago at 07:50 am

Guys, will you further extend your subscription due to these series? I won’t. sorry, Apple.
My free subscription ends in November, I will extend it, not only for Foundation but because I like the other shows very much. Can't wait for Foundation and the new seasons of at least See and Ted Lasso this year.
Sam Squanch Avatar
Sam Squanch
24 minutes ago at 07:52 am

Guys, will you further extend your subscription due to these series? I won’t. sorry, Apple.
Yes, Apple TV+ is slowly turning into my favourite streaming service. Though admittedly I'm doing it through AppleOne subscription bundle, although that was its purpose and it worked on me. ;)
ikir Avatar
ikir
16 minutes ago at 08:00 am
Can't wait! Foundation hype is at Game of Thrones level for me
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
20 minutes ago at 07:56 am
Post-free yearly trial Apple TV+ slate (July and onward) is looking great indeed.

* July: Central Park (starts tomorrow), Ted Lasso
* August: See
* September: Foundation, The Morning Show, The Problem with Jon Stewart
* October: Invasion
* November: The Shrink Next Door

I just wish Apple would create a $14.95 Apple One tier with Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and 2 TB iCloud.
