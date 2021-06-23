Apple TV+ Series 'Foundation' and 'The Problem With Jon Stewart' Premiering in September

In an email informing Apple TV+ subscribers that their free trial period will soon lapse, Apple also revealed that the series "Foundation" and "The Problem With Jon Stewart" will both premiere in September, but no specific dates were provided.



From the email, received by a MacRumors editor:

Plus, there's much more to come with highly anticipated new dramas, comedies, kids shows and some of the biggest films in streaming: - Mr. Corman: Starring Emmy Award® winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt — series premieres August 6

- CODA: Sundance Film Festival award winner — film premieres August 13

- Foundation: Based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning novels — series premieres in September

- The Problem With Jon Stewart: The late-night star's long-awaited return to TV — series premieres in September

- The Shrink Next Door: Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd — series premieres November 12

The release dates for the other ‌Apple TV+‌ series in the list were previously known.

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Apple said "Foundation" will chronicle a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

"The Problem With Jon Stewart" will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation, according to Apple. The new, original current affairs series will mark Stewart's return to television after his 20-time Emmy Award-winning run on the Comedy Central series "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" came to a close in 2015.

For many ‌Apple TV+‌ users, expect your subscription to automatically renew for the standard $4.99 per month starting July 1. This date may vary slightly for some users depending on the date that you first subscribed to the service.

(Thanks, Zach Knox!)