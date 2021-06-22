Apple Shares Photos of Upcoming Tower Theatre Store in Los Angeles Ahead of June 24 Opening

Ahead of its grand opening later this week on June 24, Apple today shared photos of its upcoming "Apple Tower Theatre" retail store in Los Angeles.



The store will reside in the historic Tower Theatre originally designed in the heart of Los Angeles in 1927. Apple has collaborated with the local community, leading preservationists, and artists to "thoughtfully preserve and restore the theater’s beauty and grandeur."



Apple's senior vice president of retail, Deirdre O’Brien, says that this new store "honors the rich history and legacy of this entertainment capital" and that it builds on Apple's special relationship with the people of Los Angeles. The store will mark the 26th Apple Store in the greater Los Angeles area and employ 100 retail team members. Photos of the upcoming store can be seen on Apple's press release.