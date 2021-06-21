CARROT Weather Shares Humorous Unboxing of Apple Design Award

As part of WWDC this month, Apple announced this year's winners of an Apple Design Award, which honors excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design. Among the recipients in 2021 was CARROT Weather, a popular app known for its humorous weather forecasts.



CARROT Weather has since shared an unboxing video of its Apple Design Award with a similarly humorous tone, offering a closer look at the aluminum cube.

The quirky weather app was a winner in the "Interaction" category alongside Bird Alone. Apple said winners in this category "deliver intuitive interfaces and effortless controls that are perfectly tailored to their platform."

"CARROT Weather is known for its humorous forecasts and unique visuals," said Apple. "A recent design update has brought simplicity and elegance to its experience across all Apple platforms. From witty weather projections, to a robust set of customizable widgets and a collection of useful watch faces, this app comes packed with endless entertainment."

12 different apps received an Apple Design Award this year in total.