Amazon Prime Day is in full swing today, and earlier today we shared all of the best Apple deals you can find right now on Amazon. We're also putting the spotlight on a few of these record low sales in unique posts, and first up is AirPods.

Prime Day is seeing a few solid prices on Apple AirPods, including for the regular AirPods and the AirPods Pro. The regular AirPods with Wired Charging Case are down to $119.00, down from $159.00. This model was at $99.99 earlier in the morning, proving how fast Prime Day deals can disappear.

The AirPods with Wireless Charging Case is priced at $149.99, down from $199.00. This is the second-best price that we've ever tracked on this model of the AirPods, and it's among the best online this week during Prime Day.

Lastly is the AirPods Pro, available for $189.99, down from $249.00. This price is matching the typical sale price provided by Woot, making it one of the more consistent deal prices seen in 2021.

