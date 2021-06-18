Video: 20 Annoyances Apple Fixed in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey

With iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, Apple is adding several quality of life improvements, which are designed to address some of the complaints that people have had with these operating systems for years now.

In our latest YouTube video, we're highlighting some of our favorite "fix" features that address long-running problems in iOS and macOS or that bring significant improvements to the usage experience.

Some of these major improvements include an option to erase a Mac without having to reinstall the operating system, connecting to a Mac using AirPlay, requesting refunds for in-app purchases directly within an app, getting an alert if you leave your phone behind, automatically removing expired passes from Wallet, and more. We've even thrown in a couple bonus tvOS features.

What are your favorite quality of life improvements in ‌iOS 15‌ and ‌macOS Monterey‌? Let us know in the comments.