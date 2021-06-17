Verizon is offering 10 percent off select accessories with the code FATHERSDAY this week, including a chance to save on Bluetooth headphones, drones, iPhone cases, Mophie power banks, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There's a full list of items that you can use the new code for on Verizon's website, and below we've highlighted a few notable items. Verizon's website includes accessories from popular brands like Nimble, Belkin, Mophie, Native Union, OtterBox, and more. First party Apple accessories are not compatible with this code.



You can also save across a few different Beats headphones using the FATHERSDAY code, including the new Beats Studio Buds. These are available for $134.99, down from $149.99 in Verizon's new sale, marking the first notable discount on these earphones. You can also save on Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, and other accessories.



