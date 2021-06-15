Apple Shares Trailer for 'Central Park' Season 2

Apple today shared the trailer for the second season of animated comedy "Central Park," which is set to launch on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 25.

"Central Park" follows a family who serve as caretakers for Central Park in New York City and who must fend off a wealthy hotel heiress who wants to turn the park into condos.

In the second season, the family continues to navigate living in and caring for the park.

In season two of "Central Park," the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the mayor's corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.

"Central Park" characters are voiced by Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci. It was created and written by Loren Bouchard, known for "Bob's Burgers."

The first season of "Central Park" was recognized with an Emmy Award nomination for Leslie Odom Jr., and was also nominated for the 2021 NAACP Image Awards in the Outstanding Animated Series category.