Latest Apple Music Beta for Android Adds Spatial and Lossless Audio

by

When Apple last week launched Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio for Apple Music, it said that the new features would be "coming soon" to Android. Now, the company has released a new ‌Apple Music‌ beta for the rival mobile platform that brings support for both features.

apple music album cover art
As per the changelog for the release, spotted by 9to5Google:

In this update, ‌Apple Music‌ adds spatial listening on compatible devices, with thousands of tracks in Dolby Atmos available at launch.

Other updates include Lossless Audio, a new way to experience un-compromised sound, with bit-for-bit accuracy.

In the app's Settings menu, there is a new "Audio Quality" sub-menu to enable Lossless Audio, and users can choose between the different tiers where applicable.

The beta release for ‌Apple Music‌ 3.6 for Android also includes automatic crossfade and enhancements to the library in-line search function.

Note that lossless audio files preserve every detail of the original file, and enabling the feature will consume significantly more data. For example, 10GB of space should store around 3,000 songs at high quality, but 1,000 songs with lossless, and just 200 songs with hi-res lossless.

Getting access to this version requires users signing up for the beta channel in the Play Store, but the fact that they are included suggests the wider ‌Apple Music‌ user base on Android won't have to wait much longer to get these features, too.

Apple has not specified which Android devices might be compatible with Spatial Audio, but a wide range of Apple devices can access the feature including the ‌iPhone‌ 7 and later, all iPad Pro models, the 6th-generation ‌iPad‌ or later, the iPad Air 3 and later, the fifth-generation iPad mini and later, the 2018 or later MacBook Pro/MacBook Air, and the 2020 or later iMac.

Top Rated Comments

Wildkraut Avatar
Wildkraut
1 hour ago at 12:49 am
That's a laughing stock, Android devices with headphone jack will fully support Apple HiFi, while Apples own devices won't. ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B/D Avatar
B/D
50 minutes ago at 01:11 am

That's a laughing stock, Android devices with headphone jack will fully support Apple HiFi, while Apples own devices won't. ?
Huh?. Apple devices do support it. Apple bluetooth headphones won´t, because it´s just not possible.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marco Klobas Avatar
Marco Klobas
27 minutes ago at 01:34 am

Yeah? How without a headphone jack?
Over this crooked lightning to 3.5mm headphone adapter?
Yes, through the Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter ('https://www.apple.com/shop/product/MMX62AM/A/lightning-to-35-mm-headphone-jack-adapter') it's possible to get lossless audio (up to 48 kHz).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
slammer0 Avatar
slammer0
22 minutes ago at 01:38 am
iPhone 6S has headphone jack integrated. Just like many non-flagship Android devices. I think that the thing here is that some of the Android flagship phoes have mini-jack builtin. I think this is minor difference. If you have wired headphones adding those 5cm for the adapter on top of the 1-2m headphone cable won't make you any difference. And if adapter cost seems significant, the headphones used for lossless audio probably won't be any good as well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

