HomePod Sold Out on Apple's US Online Store

by

Apple's warehouse stock of the original discontinued HomePod appears to have been exhausted in the United States. As of Monday morning, the delivery option for the full-sized ‌HomePod‌ on Apple's online store is listed as "sold out" in both black and white.

homepod feature blue2
Up until recently, the black model was sold out in the U.S. but the white color was available for delivery "while stocks last." That's currently no longer the case, and though Apple's white ‌HomePod‌ listing still allows customers to check availability for in-store purchase and pickup, the speaker has been unavailable in nearly all retail locations since the beginning of June.

Meanwhile in Canada, Apple's discontinued smart speaker is now listed as sold out in both colors with in-store pickup "currently unavailable." Early last week, Apple briefly listed both colors as currently unavailable in the country before re-stocking the white ‌HomePod‌, but those supplies now appear to have run out, too.

Apple announced in March that it was discontinuing the original ‌HomePod‌. "‌HomePod mini‌ has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99," said the company at the time. "We are focusing our efforts on ‌‌HomePod mini‌‌. We are discontinuing the original ‌‌HomePod‌‌, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers."

Since that announcement, the ‌HomePod‌ has been sold "while stocks last" and already removed from sale on Apple's online store in several countries, including France, Germany, China, Hong Kong, and India. The full-sized speaker remains available on Apple's online store in Australia and the U.K. as of writing, but only in black in the U.K. and white in Australia. As it stands, Apple's ‌HomePod‌ online store listing appears to be on borrowed time.

Related Roundup: HomePod
Buyer's Guide: HomePod (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

Top Rated Comments

jcswim312 Avatar
jcswim312
1 hour ago at 12:19 am
I love the HomePod!

I have 2 in space gray that I’m using as a surround system for my Apple TV with the stereo pair feature and the sound is amazing
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
1 hour ago at 12:30 am
Rip HomePod. I will surely miss them.

It's an obsolete product now. Can't wait till Apple introduces Homepod Mini with OLED screen :p
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macrumorsuser10 Avatar
macrumorsuser10
1 hour ago at 12:31 am
Good riddance. The Homepod was probably the most anti-consumer product Apple has ever made.
[LIST=1]
* Connectivity only through AirPlay.
* No Bluetooth.
* No physical 3.5mm line-in.
* No way to use a pair as computer speakers without major latency between computer video play and Homepod audio.

It's like Apple sold this thing to be a "me, too" product in the world of smart speakers. Then they just stopped caring about it. It's really disappointing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
timmyh Avatar
timmyh
1 hour ago at 12:23 am
I had to buy a second one, and the audio quality of a stereo pair is quite something when watching Dolby Atmos movies. Two are definitely more than the sum of their parts.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Eduardo1971 Avatar
Eduardo1971
57 minutes ago at 12:33 am
I have four of the white Homepods-I love their sound in stereo mode.

Sad that it was discontinued so quickly.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

homepod feature purple

HomePod Now Unavailable From Apple in Canada After Being Discontinued [Updated]

Monday June 7, 2021 6:53 am PDT by
In March, Apple announced that the full-sized HomePod would be discontinued once supplies run out, following years of reportedly lackluster sales. Apple said it would focus its efforts on the HomePod mini released last year. As supplies start to dwindle, the HomePod is now listed as "Currently Unavailable" for delivery on Apple's online store in Canada. This comes just days after the HomePod ...
Read Full Article68 comments
HomePodandMini feature

Apple Discontinues Full-Sized HomePod to Focus on HomePod Mini

Friday March 12, 2021 5:14 pm PST by
Apple has discontinued the standard HomePod to focus exclusively on the HomePod mini, reports TechCrunch. First introduced four years ago, Apple's larger HomePod has never sold well because of its high price tag. Apple hoped that the HomePod's high-quality sound would give it an edge over competing products, but sales of the HomePod have always been lackluster with so many more affordable...
Read Full Article1222 comments
homepod feature triad

Apple No Longer Planning to Launch New HomePod in 2022

Monday March 29, 2021 2:15 am PDT by
Apple was planning to launch an updated HomePod in 2022, prior to discontinuing the original HomePod, according to reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. The original HomePod was announced in 2017, representing Apple's first foray into the competitive smart speaker market. The HomePod was never replaced with an updated model, despite the HomePod mini launching with new ultra-wideband...
Read Full Article
homepod mini thumb feature

HomePod Mini Launching in More Countries, Can Be Used as Apple TV Speaker Starting This Fall

Monday June 7, 2021 11:30 am PDT by
Apple today announced that the HomePod mini can be set as a default speaker output on the Apple TV 4K starting later this year. Apple also announced that the HomePod mini will be available to purchase in Austria, Ireland, and New Zealand starting later this month, followed by Italy later this year. The speaker first launched in November 2020. In March, Apple announced that the full-sized ...
Read Full Article45 comments
homepod feature blue2

Looking to Grab a HomePod Before They're Gone? These Retailers Still Have Stock

Monday March 15, 2021 6:54 am PDT by
Apple last week discontinued the original HomePod, marking just over three years on the market for the full-size smart speaker. If you're looking to purchase the larger HomePod before it's completely gone, there are still some options online today. The biggest retailer with remaining stock on the HomePod is Apple itself, which has the White HomePod for $299.00 on its website. Space Gray is...
Read Full Article211 comments
homepod mini thumb feature

HomePod Mini Launching in Additional Countries in June

Tuesday April 20, 2021 12:09 pm PDT by
Apple today announced that the HomePod mini will be launching in additional countries in June, including Austria, New Zealand, and Ireland. Pricing is set at €99 in Austria and Ireland, and $159 in New Zealand, with the usual space gray and white color options. HomePod mini first launched in October 2020 in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan,...
Read Full Article16 comments
HomePod FaceTime 3D Blue

Apple Is Rethinking the HomePod, Adding a Screen and Camera for FaceTime Calls

Wednesday May 19, 2021 3:19 am PDT by
After discontinuing the HomePod in March, Apple is now working on a new HomePod product with a screen, according to reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Render of a HomePod with a built-in camera and a large display. In a recent report, Gurman mentioned that Apple has "been developing new speakers with screens and cameras." This suggests that Apple could be at least exploring the...
Read Full Article
deezer homepod support

Deezer Announces Siri Voice Control Support for HomePod

Thursday May 6, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
Music streaming service Deezer has announced that voice control support for Apple HomePod and HomePod mini speakers is now available for Premium, HiFi, Family, and Student subscribers. The update means all paying subscribers with iOS 14.3 and later and the latest software on HomePod can ask Siri to play any song from Deezer's global catalogue of 73 million tracks. Voice control also allows...
Read Full Article33 comments
HomePod With Screen and Arm FaceTime Feature 2

Gurman: Combined HomePod/Apple TV Device Remains in Early Development

Friday May 28, 2021 5:57 am PDT by
Apple's work on a new combined HomePod and Apple TV device is ongoing, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. As has been previously reported, Gurman reiterated that the new device will feature a built-in screen and a camera for FaceTime calls.As part of its broader home, audio and accessories strategy, Apple has also begun early development of a HomePod speaker with a built-in...
Read Full Article98 comments
homepod mini sale

Deals: HomePod Mini Sees First Discount, Available for $89 at Expercom ($10 Off)

Tuesday April 13, 2021 11:11 am PDT by
Apple reseller Expercom is offering the first straight cash discount we've ever seen on HomePod mini, priced at $89.00, down from $99.00. This is a new HomePod mini in Space Gray (White currently isn't on sale), and it has an estimated delivery in 3-7 business days. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, ...
Read Full Article26 comments