HomePod Sold Out on Apple's US Online Store

Apple's warehouse stock of the original discontinued HomePod appears to have been exhausted in the United States. As of Monday morning, the delivery option for the full-sized ‌HomePod‌ on Apple's online store is listed as "sold out" in both black and white.



Up until recently, the black model was sold out in the U.S. but the white color was available for delivery "while stocks last." That's currently no longer the case, and though Apple's white ‌HomePod‌ listing still allows customers to check availability for in-store purchase and pickup, the speaker has been unavailable in nearly all retail locations since the beginning of June.

Meanwhile in Canada, Apple's discontinued smart speaker is now listed as sold out in both colors with in-store pickup "currently unavailable." Early last week, Apple briefly listed both colors as currently unavailable in the country before re-stocking the white ‌HomePod‌, but those supplies now appear to have run out, too.

Apple announced in March that it was discontinuing the original ‌HomePod‌. "‌HomePod mini‌ has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99," said the company at the time. "We are focusing our efforts on ‌‌HomePod mini‌‌. We are discontinuing the original ‌‌HomePod‌‌, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers."

Since that announcement, the ‌HomePod‌ has been sold "while stocks last" and already removed from sale on Apple's online store in several countries, including France, Germany, China, Hong Kong, and India. The full-sized speaker remains available on Apple's online store in Australia and the U.K. as of writing, but only in black in the U.K. and white in Australia. As it stands, Apple's ‌HomePod‌ online store listing appears to be on borrowed time.