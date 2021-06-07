HomePod Now Unavailable From Apple in Canada After Being Discontinued

In March, Apple announced that the full-sized HomePod would be discontinued once supplies run out, following years of reportedly lackluster sales. Apple said it would focus its efforts on the HomePod mini released last year.



As supplies start to dwindle, the HomePod is now listed as "Currently Unavailable" for delivery on Apple's online store in Canada. This comes just days after the HomePod became unavailable at many physical Apple Store locations in select countries, and it's yet another sign that the HomePod is inching closer to no longer being sold.

"‌HomePod mini‌ has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99," Apple said in March. "We are focusing our efforts on ‌HomePod mini‌. We are discontinuing the original ‌HomePod‌, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers."

Since that announcement, the HomePod has been removed from sale on Apple's online store in several countries, including France, Germany, China, Hong Kong, and India. The full-sized speaker remains available on Apple's online store in the United States, Australia, and the UK for the time being, but only in a white color.

Apple ensured that it will provide ‌HomePod‌ customers with software updates and service and support through AppleCare for an unspecified amount of time.