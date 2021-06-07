HomePod Now Unavailable From Apple in Canada After Being Discontinued

by

In March, Apple announced that the full-sized HomePod would be discontinued once supplies run out, following years of reportedly lackluster sales. Apple said it would focus its efforts on the HomePod mini released last year.

homepod feature purple
As supplies start to dwindle, the HomePod is now listed as "Currently Unavailable" for delivery on Apple's online store in Canada. This comes just days after the HomePod became unavailable at many physical Apple Store locations in select countries, and it's yet another sign that the HomePod is inching closer to no longer being sold.

"‌HomePod mini‌ has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99," Apple said in March. "We are focusing our efforts on ‌HomePod mini‌. We are discontinuing the original ‌HomePod‌, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers."

Since that announcement, the HomePod has been removed from sale on Apple's online store in several countries, including France, Germany, China, Hong Kong, and India. The full-sized speaker remains available on Apple's online store in the United States, Australia, and the UK for the time being, but only in a white color.

Apple ensured that it will provide ‌HomePod‌ customers with software updates and service and support through AppleCare for an unspecified amount of time.

edolecki
edolecki
48 minutes ago at 06:57 am
I gotta say that through my company and appreciation points I picked up a HomePod the day it was announced they were being discontinued. I loved that HomePod so much that I got another. They sound amazing and Siri does enough for me to find it quite useful.
Apple$
Apple$
16 minutes ago at 07:29 am

It’s always been mind blowing to me they didn’t start with HomePod mini then regular sized HomePod after. I compare the regular HomePod to Sonos One but HomePod price was also just too expensive for that speaker size range.
I think they should've shortened the launch gap between the HomePod and the HomePod mini. I.e. launch HomePod, and next year, HomePod mini. It would've been a bigger success.
Techwatcher
Techwatcher
51 minutes ago at 06:54 am
Hopefully a new HomePod is unveiled soon.
Wesd1234
Wesd1234
43 minutes ago at 07:02 am
With the new Apple TV 4K and eARC support, I find OG homepods to be more useful than ever on my TV setup. Apple should have waited a few more months before discontinuing it.
iDento
iDento
32 minutes ago at 07:13 am

Apple would rather discontinue a superior product than sell it at a lower price. Its been out years so they could have easily reduced the cost.
Business-wise, that is almost always the right thing to do.
anthogag
anthogag
13 minutes ago at 07:33 am
I tried the HomePod. The little speaker could not make a full-bodied sound; my bookshelf speakers are better. A big fail was not giving it BlueTooth.
