Spatial Audio on Apple Music Promoted in New 'Beyond Stereo' Ad

Just days after the launch of Spatial Audio on Apple Music, Apple has promoted the feature with a new "Beyond Stereo" ad set to "Mystery Lady" by Masego and Don Toliver.


Spatial Audio, based on Dolby Atmos, is an immersive surround sound audio format that enables musicians to mix music so it sounds like the instruments are all around you in space. Thousands of Apple Music songs are available in Spatial Audio as of last week, such as Lady Gaga's "Rain on Me" and Kanye West's "Black Skinhead."

Spatial Audio is available to all Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost. The streaming music service costs $9.99 per month for individuals, $4.99 per month for students, and $14.99 per month for families of up to six people.

Top Rated Comments

Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
58 minutes ago at 06:47 am
It ruins songs, trust me someone that has been in music production for years it makes songs sound like they are demos and give you a fake surround sound that ruins the original song;
widestload Avatar
widestload
59 minutes ago at 06:47 am
I'm yet to be convinced from the handful of tracks I tried it with before switching back to Stereo.
xxray Avatar
xxray
48 minutes ago at 06:58 am
Spatial audio sounds worse than the normal song.
steevn Avatar
steevn
54 minutes ago at 06:52 am
It’s nice, but no doubt there will be a bunch of people on here claiming it’s awful after only listening to it for 10 seconds.

I am a little confused by some of the songs they chose to add to spatial audio first though, as not every song is immediately better upon first release of the new sound.

I am actually really shocked Daft Punk wasn’t included in the original release of songs, as I’m sure their music will sound amazing in Atmos. Maybe that will be a separate highlighted release though.
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
36 minutes ago at 07:09 am
Now Lossless audio is the real deal for more clearer sound this feature is what’s exciting
