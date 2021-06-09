Amazon today is offering solid deals on Apple's 2020 iPad Air lineup, with up to $54 off the 10.9-inch tablet in multiple colors. We're tracking record low prices for both cellular models of the iPad Air.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, this model is priced at $549.99, down from $599.00. This sale is available in all colors, and they're all in stock and ready to ship today on Amazon. You'll find matching prices on B&H Photo, but only in Silver.

Next, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $694.99, down from $749.00, and this one is only available in Rose Gold. This is the second-best price we've ever tracked on this model of the iPad Air, and it's only available on Amazon. Otherwise, you'll have to pay $699.00 for all the other colors on Amazon, which are in stock and ready to ship today.

Additionally, we're seeing a few record low prices on the cellular models of the 2020 iPad Pro. The 64GB cellular model is priced at $679.00 ($50 off) and the 256GB cellular model is priced at $829.00 ($50 off). Both of these sales are the best prices we've ever tracked for each model, and they're in stock and ready to ship today on Amazon.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.