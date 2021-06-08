Fastly CDN Server Issue Brings Down Swathes of Websites [Update: Solved]

Vast swathes of the web are currently offline, including Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, gov.uk, Hulu, HBO Max, Quora, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify, CNN, The Guardian, The New York Times, BBC News, Bloomberg, and Financial Times sites.

The outage is down to a glitch in content delivery network provider Fastly's servers. Fastly has confirmed it's investigating an outage on its status website. Having nothing to do with Fastly, none of Apple's services are currently impacted. MacRumors.com and the MacRumors forums continue to operate as normal.

Update: After identifying the issue, Fastly says it has implemented a fix that seems to be allowing most affected websites to recover from the outage.

diddl14 Avatar
diddl14
1 hour ago at 03:35 am
https://stackoverflow.com also down, largest global coffee break..
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GadgetBen Avatar
GadgetBen
1 hour ago at 03:36 am
Phew. I thought my Mac wasn't working. Rebooted it twice.

MacRumors bang on with the essential news once again.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
1 hour ago at 03:38 am

https://stackoverflow.com also down..
As a developer, I'm screwed. GitLab and GitHub being down too is just insult to injury.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
1 hour ago at 03:41 am

CDN will explain it off as some kind of software glitch but in a number of months time of even a year we will here that they were the victims of a cyber attack.
Hopefully, it isn’t hack related. Maybe someone turned off the lights out of habit when leaving the basement. :D. J/k
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Carlson-online Avatar
Carlson-online
1 hour ago at 03:46 am

As another UK person, BBC.co.uk doesn’t seem affected but some of its other sites do (bbcgoodfood.com for example)
That's because we've turned off our fastly cache ;)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ruka.snow Avatar
ruka.snow
1 hour ago at 03:48 am

Can someone explain how this has killed the internet? What is fastly?
Fastly is one of the big CDN's on the internet. Basically they give websites DDoS protection, cache assets around the world, allow webpages to be cached (with smaller calls to the server for dynamic areas). Almost all of the traffic on the internet goes through Fastly and Cloudflare. Then you have the big old one: Akamai.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
