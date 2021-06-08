Apple in 'Early-Stage' Talks With Chinese EV Battery Makers for Apple Car

by

Apple is in "early-stage talks" with two Chinese companies about the supply of batteries for a future Apple Car, according to a new Reuters report.

Apple car wheel icon feature yellow

Apple is in early-stage talks with China's CATL and BYD about the supply of batteries for its planned electric vehicle, four people with knowledge of the matter said.

The discussions are subject to change and it is not clear if agreements with either CATL or BYD will be reached, said the people who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

One of Apple's conditions for battery suppliers is said to be the building of manufacturing facilities in the United States.

However, CATL, which is the world's biggest automotive battery maker and supplies several major car makers including Tesla, is reportedly "reluctant" to build a U.S. factory because of the ongoing political tensions between Beijing and Washington, in addition to the costs that would be involved.

According to Reuters' sources, Apple is in favor of using lithium iron phosphate batteries that are cheaper to produce because they use iron instead of nickel and cobalt, which are more expensive. However, it's not clear if discussions with CATL and BYD involved any of Apple's own technology or designs.

The last few months has seen a flurry of reports, some conflicting, about potential specifics on an ‌‌Apple Car‌‌.

Apple appears to be intensely researching all aspects of car engineering and manufacturing, but there are questions around what form Apple's vehicle project may take, with some reports suggesting Apple may be looking to leverage its software and chip design expertise to create a kind of next-generation vehicle platform for other manufacturers to use.

Bloomberg in January reported that Apple self-driving vehicle is still in early development and is still at least five years away, while reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the vehicle is unlikely to launch until 2025 at the earliest.

Apple has also reportedly lost "several" top managers from its internal ‌Apple Car‌ project, codenamed "Project Titan," causing a potential setback to the launch of a self-driving car.

jardinager
35 minutes ago at 04:25 am
I have zero faith Apple will ever successfully launch a vehicle.
Dremmel
31 minutes ago at 04:30 am
Is a place ruled by the Chinese Communist Party the best place to buy batteries from? I get that they will be cheapest there, but shouldn't moral considerations be taken in to account too? Aren't Apple concerned about setting a good example? I feel they enable the PLA etc with the vast sums that Apple channel their way.
Reason077
16 minutes ago at 04:45 am

Imagine how thin the bare aluminum will be on these cars!!
The new Apple Car comes in a range of seven vibrant colors, including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. Plus, of course, Space Grey which is exclusive to the Apple Car Pro.
Reason077
9 minutes ago at 04:51 am

Why China again?! Stop relying the Chinese still!
China has the expertise. They're really the world leaders when it comes to LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery manufacturing.

But of course: "One of Apple's conditions for battery suppliers is said to be the building of manufacturing facilities in the United States."
