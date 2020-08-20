Apple Music to be Fully Integrated in the Porsche Taycan

Porsche has collaborated with Apple to bring Apple Music to the upcoming "Taycan". This is the first-ever full integration of ‌Apple Music‌ in any vehicle.

Via the Taycan's "Advanced Cockpit" touchscreen display, ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers can stream over 60 million songs, thousands of playlists, and any ‌Apple Music‌ radio stations. Porsche is offering a complimentary six-month ‌Apple Music‌ subscription with the Taycan, and three years of in-car data streaming.

"Porsche and ‌Apple Music‌ fit perfectly – we share common values, and the same relentless attitude to user experience, to quality engineering, to design, and to innovation," said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. "Together, we bring innovative digital entertainment technologies in our high-performance sports cars, starting with our fully electric Taycan."

Apple's collaboration with Porsche as allowed for a range of unique features to come to the Taycan. The custom Porsche voice assistant will be able to request songs, playlists, or radio stations from ‌Apple Music‌. ‌Apple Music‌ features, such as creating custom radio stations from any song, will also be available through the Advanced Cockpit user interface.

‌Apple Music‌ has digitally mastered songs specially for the Taycan's Burmester high-end surround sound system, resulting in "studio-quality sound." There will also be access to exclusive ‌Apple Music‌ playlists curated by Porsche.

The Porsche Taycan is the company's first fully electric vehicle and will launch next month. The vehicle will come with Apple CarPlay and Siri voice control as standard. ‌Apple Music‌ integration is expected to come to other Porsche models in the future.