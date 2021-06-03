Satechi Launches New Foldable iPad Aluminum Stand and Hub

by

Satechi today announced the launch of the Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad, which is designed to combine the portability of a tablet with the capabilities of a desktop in a unique foldable form factor.

satechi ipad stand 1
There are six available ports in the Aluminum Stand & Hub, including a 4K HDMI port that supports up to 60Hz, a USB-C PD charging port, a USB-A data port, an SD card reader, a micro SD card reader, and an audio jack.

The Aluminum Stand & Hub is meant to elevate the iPad Pro off of a desk, turning it into a functional workstation with multiple viewing angle options. Attached to the stand, the ‌iPad‌ can be used as a main screen, a secondary screen, a drawing canvas, or a hub for FaceTiming friends and family.

satechi ipad stand 2
Like all Satechi products, the Aluminum Stand & Hub has an aluminum design that's meant to match the aluminum of Apple devices for a streamlined desktop look. When not in use, it folds down for storage or for transport.

The Aluminum Stand & Hub for ‌iPad‌ can be purchased from the Satechi website or from Amazon.com for $99.99. Those purchasing directly from Satechi can get 20 percent off through June 6 by using promo code IPADPRO at checkout.

cflem Avatar
cflem
32 minutes ago at 06:13 am

Pretty bad when you need a separate device for the connections necessary.
Tired argument.

This is for a specific user who might need it... most won't.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jakeycov Avatar
Jakeycov
29 minutes ago at 06:16 am

Pretty bad when you need a separate device for the connections necessary.
Most people don’t need any ports. Some need one, and a small minority need multiple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AngerDanger Avatar
AngerDanger
28 minutes ago at 06:18 am
Why not just get a current MacBook Air or Pro which definitely has HDMI, USB A, SD, micro SD, a touchscreen, and Apple Pencil support?!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
apparatchik Avatar
apparatchik
8 minutes ago at 06:38 am

the SD card would be a pain to access.
It definitely would be better on the side or the front, also, this needs a data usb c no? why would you include a data usb a and not an extra data usb c, like, for the present?

As far as I see, you cannot connect an external usb c drive to the hub, or any data usb c accessory unless you unplug from power/stop charging. Why would they go for an usb A port in 2021?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
