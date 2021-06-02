Tim Cook to Speak at 'Europe's Biggest' Upcoming Tech Event Between June 16 and 19

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be one of the speakers at the upcoming "Viva Technology" conference, being held digitally and physically between June 16 and June 19, according to a tweet from the conference's official page (via iMore).



Based out of Paris, France, the conference is an opportunity to break down "traditional barriers between grassroots innovators and global leaders" and is "Europe's biggest startup and tech event." Given the nature of the event, Cook is likely to speak about Apple's overall role in supporting startups and entrepreneurs through its different platforms, such as the App Store.

‌Tim Cook‌ last attended a public forum in March and has previously used public appearances such as these to echo Apple's stance on user privacy and its values. The conference will include more than 3,000 investors from around the world and more than 13,000 startups. More details can be found on its website.