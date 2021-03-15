Tim Cook Attending Chinese Development Conference Later This Month

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be one of the 100-plus high-profile CEOs and executives in attendance at this year's China Development Forum (CDF) being held Saturday, March 20 through Monday, March 22, Global Times reports.



The CDF is an annual conference organized and led by the Development Research Center of the State Council, to gather the world's most prominent executives and CEOs to discuss China's economic future and the roadmap of the global economy. BMW's chairman of the management board, Oliver Zipse, will co-chair this year's conference.

According to a description from the state-run outlet Global Times, this year's forum will mark the "first five-year plan for the country (China) to embark on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country and realize the second centenary goal." The conference's overarching theme is "China on a New Journey Toward Modernization."

This year's conference will be a hybrid of virtual and in-person, although it's unclear in which capacity Cook will attend. This will not be the first time ‌Tim Cook‌ attends CDF. In 2018, Cook co-chaired the conference, in which he advocated for stronger privacy regulation amid Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal.