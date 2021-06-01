WWDC 2021 'Digital Lounges' Now Open for Sign-ups

Registration is now open for WWDC's "Digital Lounges," a digital space where developers can join Apple engineers throughout the entirety of the conference to ask questions, conduct activities, and take deep dives into a range of developer tools such as SwiftUI, machine learning, and accessibility.



This year will be the second all-digital Worldwide Developers Conference, and alongside improving the Apple Developer forum and the launch of new Pavilions features, Digital Lounges serve as another avenue for developers and the community to interact with Apple engineers through text-based activities.

"Digital Lounges" are open to all developers as part of the Apple Developer Program and WWDC 2021 Swift Student Challenge winners. Developers and winners of the challenge, who will begin being notified this week, can go to Apple's developer website to sign-up. Capacity is limited and only available on a first-come, first-served basis.