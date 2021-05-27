Apple Improves Developers Forum Ahead of WWDC

Ahead of the second all-digital Worldwide Developers Conference kicking off on June 7, Apple today updated its Developers Forum with several new features that aim to make it easier for developers to filter different tags and keep up-to-date on topics that they care about.



Before last year's WWDC, Apple redesigned the forum completely, updating its design and adding broad new capabilities. During the digital conference, the forum serves as a place for developers to interact amongst themselves and with Apple engineers regarding new technologies and APIs showcased during the week.

Building on last year's improvements, Apple is adding the ability for developers to post comments directly on questions to help provide context for the answer, the ability to subscribe to an RSS feed for a specific tag, the ability to see the description of a tag so developers are better able to choose the appropriate one, and more. Here's the full list of changes coming to the forum:

Post comments on questions or answers to provide context or ask for clarification.

Search for content across multiple tags.

Search for content across multiple tags. Add and manage favorite tags.

Upload images to your question or answer to provide supporting visual details.

See tag descriptions when choosing tags for your question so you can quickly select the most appropriate ones.

Subscribe to RSS feeds for tags you’re interested in.

See your authored and watched content, favorite tags, and trending tags on the newly designed home page.

WWDC begins on June 7 at 10:00 a.m PT where Apple is expected to announce iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8. You can learn more about everything we're expecting using our guide.