Apple Launches WWDC 2021 Live Stream on YouTube in Preparation for June 7 Keynote

Apple is preparing for the Worldwide Developers Conference that kicks off next Monday, today launching a YouTube live stream where viewers can sign up to get a reminder when the event begins. Apple's keynote event will take place on Monday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

In addition to live streaming the event on YouTube, Apple also plans to make the WWDC 2021 keynote available through the Events website and in the Apple TV app. Apple today also created an Events page for WWDC 2021 , which is where the live stream will be available.

WWDC will see the unveiling of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15, plus there's a chance we could hear details about the future of Apple silicon, including the possible unveiling of new MacBook Pro models. New Macs are not guaranteed and the rumors are tenuous at this time, but it could happen.

At a minimum, though, we'll get a first look at what to expect over the course of the next year in terms of software and features. We know little about ‌iOS 15‌ at this time, but Apple is making improvements to notifications and Messages, with details available in our iOS 15 roundup.

MacRumors will have full coverage of next week's keynote both on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.