Memorial Day Apple Deals: Shop All-Time Low Prices on M1 MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, and More

We're only a few days away from Memorial Day in the United States on Monday, May 31, and numerous retailers have opened up major discounts on Apple products as we head into the long weekend. Below you'll find markdowns on Apple's AirPods, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, and more.

AirPods Max

We're tracking a few record low prices on the AirPods Max this week on Amazon, which has a few colors at $519.99, down from $549.00. Amazon's prices have been fluctuating frequently on the AirPods Max, so the $519.99 price tag may change soon.

AirPods Max prices have been steadily dropping for the past few months, but we haven't seen any particularly steep discounts above the $50 range yet. However, if you're in the market for Apple's high-end over-ear headphones, Amazon's sale this week is the best you'll find online for a new pair.



AirPods

We're also tracking deals on the regular AirPods models, with up to $52 off these Bluetooth headphones.

M1 MacBook Pro

Amazon is marking down both models of the M1 MacBook Pro to record low prices this week, starting at $1,099.99 for the 256GB notebook. That's $199 off the original price and now the best deal we've ever tracked, and the same goes for the 512GB device as well.

M1 256GB - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)

M1 512GB - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)

M1 MacBook Air

Similarly, Amazon has Apple's M1 MacBook Air at up to $149 off for Memorial Day. You can get the entry level 256GB model for just $899.99, down from $999.00. Both of the deals listed below will be seen after an automatic coupon is applied at the checkout screen.

M1 256GB - $899.99 with automatic checkout coupon, down from $999.00 ($99 off, lowest ever)

M1 512GB - $1,099.99 with automatic checkout coupon, down from $1,249.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)

M1 Mac mini

The M1 512GB Mac mini is being discounted to $799.99 on Amazon, down from $899.00. This is another deal that won't be seen until you head to the checkout screen on Amazon, where an automatic coupon worth $29.01 is applied. To date, this is the lowest price we've ever tracked on this version of the Mac mini.



MagSafe

We're tracking a few ongoing discounts on Apple's MagSafe accessories, offering up to $16 off these devices.

MagSafe Duo Charger - $112.45, down from $129.00

MagSafe Charger - $34.00, down from $39.00

11-Inch iPad Pro

For the 11-inch iPad Pro, we're tracking a pair of discounts across both recent generations of the tablet. You can get the 2020 128GB Wi-Fi model for the lowest-ever price of $649.99 ($149 off), and the more recent 2021 128GB Wi-Fi model for $749.00 ($50 off). Both of these sales are on Amazon.

12.9-Inch iPad Pro

In regards to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, we're only tracking sales on the previous generation 2020 model. Amazon is hosting one sale, on the 256GB Wi-Fi model ($199 off), while B&H Photo has the 512GB Wi-Fi tablet at $150 off, and both represent record low prices.

iPad Air

You can save up to $50 on Apple's newest iPad Air at Amazon, with best ever prices found on the cellular models. We're also seeing matching prices at a few retailers, including both B&H Photo and Best Buy.

Apple Watch Series 6

To close out our collection of Apple Memorial Day deals, Best Buy is offering a huge assortment of Apple Watch Series 6 models at all-time low prices. You'll find 40mm GPS models at $329.00 and 44mm GPS models at $359.00, both $70 off original prices.



40mm GPS

44mm GPS

