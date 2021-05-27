Kia Offers Free Apple Watch With EV6 Electric Car Purchase

Kia today announced that the first 1,500 customers who purchase a 2022 EV6 First Edition are eligible for a free Apple Watch, EV charging credits, or an at-home EV charger.



As highlighted by CNET, Kia is offering the free Apple Watch to help new EV6 owners access the Kia Connect services that are bundled with the vehicle.

The EV6 is Kia's first pure electric crossover SUV with a 77.4kWh battery, dual motor e-AWD, 513 horsepower, augmented reality heads up display, and more. The vehicle is able to charge up to 210 miles of range in 18 minutes with an appropriate charger, and it features 446lbs-ft of torque to reach 0-60 miles per hour in 5.2 seconds.

The Kia EV6 is able to pair with an Apple Watch using the Kia Connect app, allowing the watch to be used to remotely start or stop charging, see energy usage, check charging status, and more.

Notably, the EV6 is Kia's first vehicle built on the E-GMP architecture, and those who follow Apple Car rumors will know that Apple has considered using Kia's E-GMP platform for the Apple Car. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in February that Apple would partner with Hyundai and use the Kia E-GMP architecture, but since then, it has become less clear if Apple will end up working with Hyundai at all.

Reservations for the EV6 First Edition will open on June 3, with deliveries of the first vehicles set to begin in the United States in the first quarter of 2022.