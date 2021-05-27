Kia Offers Free Apple Watch With EV6 Electric Car Purchase

by

Kia today announced that the first 1,500 customers who purchase a 2022 EV6 First Edition are eligible for a free Apple Watch, EV charging credits, or an at-home EV charger.

kia ev6
As highlighted by CNET, Kia is offering the free Apple Watch to help new EV6 owners access the Kia Connect services that are bundled with the vehicle.

The EV6 is Kia's first pure electric crossover SUV with a 77.4kWh battery, dual motor e-AWD, 513 horsepower, augmented reality heads up display, and more. The vehicle is able to charge up to 210 miles of range in 18 minutes with an appropriate charger, and it features 446lbs-ft of torque to reach 0-60 miles per hour in 5.2 seconds.

The Kia EV6 is able to pair with an Apple Watch using the Kia Connect app, allowing the watch to be used to remotely start or stop charging, see energy usage, check charging status, and more.

Notably, the EV6 is Kia's first vehicle built on the E-GMP architecture, and those who follow Apple Car rumors will know that Apple has considered using Kia's E-GMP platform for the Apple Car. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in February that Apple would partner with Hyundai and use the Kia E-GMP architecture, but since then, it has become less clear if Apple will end up working with Hyundai at all.

Reservations for the EV6 First Edition will open on June 3, with deliveries of the first vehicles set to begin in the United States in the first quarter of 2022.

techno-Zen
techno-Zen
19 minutes ago at 11:26 am
Looking forward to the gazillion recalls on this one. I'll never buy a Kia again, my wife and I have had nothing but issues on our 2013 Sportage and my 2016 Soul.
TheDailyApple
TheDailyApple
9 minutes ago at 11:36 am
Ooh! A free Apple Watch! I wasn't going to buy one before, but now…


Yeah, still not going to buy one.
QCassidy352
QCassidy352
7 minutes ago at 11:39 am

I like the looks of some of Hyundai's and Kias vehicles, but once I realize it's a Hyundai or Kia it's essentially dead to me lol. What's insane is both companies are much better quality than previous, but still not worth the money to me.
No doubt it's been hard for those companies to shake their (previously well-deserved) reputations for poor quality, but as another poster said, they are quite different now. Both Kia and Hyundai now make very solid cars and often at better prices than their competitors with stronger brands.
swester
swester
12 minutes ago at 11:33 am
I love the design of these, and the similarly-sized Hyundai Ioniq. Both Kia and Hyundai (and the Genesis offshoot) have jumped significantly in quality recent years. People comparing these to models made 10+ or even 5 years ago don't know how much the brands have evolved.

Still, it'd be a great car for a lease for a few years, but probably wouldn't purchase one given how quickly the EV landscape is evolving.
