Apple Pauses Electric Car Talks With Hyundai and Kia

Multiple rumors over the course of the last week have suggested that Apple has been discussing Apple car manufacturing with Hyundai and Hyundai affiliate Kia, but those talks have paused recently, reports Bloomberg.



Apple has also been discussing its Apple Car plans with other automobile manufacturers, so despite rumors suggesting Apple is considering a deal with Hyundai/Kia, Apple could establish an agreement with another company. Nikkei earlier today said that Apple was speaking with at least six Japanese automakers over supply partnerships and manufacturing contributions.

Earlier this week, CNBC said that Apple was close to finalizing a deal with Kia. Apple's talks with Hyundai have been known since early January when Hyundai confirmed that it had held discussions with Apple.

"We understand that Apple is in discussion with a variety of global automakers, including Hyundai Motor. As the discussion is at its early stage, nothing has been decided," the company said. Just hours later, Hyundai walked back the statement and eliminated the reference to Apple.

Hyundai's announcement and other detailed rumors about Apple's negotiations with the automaker have upset Apple. According to Bloomberg, it is not clear if and when discussions between Apple and Hyundai might resume, but there are a limited number of automakers that would be capable of manufacturing vehicles for Apple.

If talks do resume, it is likely that Apple will end up partnering with Kia to manufacture the ‌Apple Car‌ at Kia's U.S. factory located in Georgia.

Apple has some time to sort out its manufacturing and production plans as Bloomberg in an earlier report said that it will be five to seven years before the ‌Apple Car‌ is ready to launch.