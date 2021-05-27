Apple Teams Up With the University of Nevada, Reno to Give Every Freshman a Free iPad Air

Apple is teaming up with the University of Nevada, Reno to develop a program that will offer a common learning platform and deliver equal access to technology. As part of the "Digital Wolf Pack initiative," all incoming freshmen that will be attending the university in Fall 2021 will receive an iPad Air, an Apple Pencil, and the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio at no cost.



Along with an ‌iPad Air‌, students will be offered focused training to improve digital literacy and fluency with productivity, creativity, and communication apps. Freshmen will have access to Apple's suite of apps, such as Keynote, Pages, Numbers, Swift Playgrounds, and more, along with custom apps that are designed to support their experience on and off campus.

In a statement, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Education said that Apple is "proud" that its products and curriculum have been chosen by the university.

"At Apple, we believe education is the great equalizer, and that access to technology is key to learning and workforce opportunities today," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Education. "We are proud that Apple products and curriculum have been selected by the University of Nevada, Reno for all incoming freshmen. Together, we aim to ensure these students have the opportunity to learn, code, create, and grow in new ways."

University of Nevada, Reno president Brian Sandoval said that the initiative will ensure that students "have the same level of innovative technology, digital tools and learning materials, anywhere and anytime from their first day on campus through graduation and beyond."

The Digital Wolf Pack Initiative will be part of NevadaFIT, a program that's meant to offer a realistic orientation into college courses. Students will be trained with Apple products and apps used for creativity and coding will be provided by Apple Professional Learning using curriculum created by Apple. University faculty will also receive training from Apple to learn how to use digital tools to help students thrive academically.