1Password on the Web Gains Touch ID Support, Dark Mode, and More

by

AgileBits has released a version of 1Password for web browsers that brings Touch ID integration to the popular password management service.

browser touch id unlock
The addition of support for biometric authentication means that if 1Password is locked and you have the desktop app installed, you can use the ‌Touch ID‌ ring that comes with Apple's latest MacBooks and Magic Keyboards to unlock your passwords.

popup dark 1password
The web version of the app has also gained a dark mode, which should please users who browse at night and suffer from eye fatigue as a result. The dark mode update should also make 1Password dialogs sit more harmoniously with websites that adopt dark themes.

save new item 1password
Another significant change for subscribers appears in the save window, which now shows everything that will be added to a new item, and allows users to adjust the contents and add tags to stay organized. The password generator also now suggests strong passwords that fit the requirements of the website being viewed.

Version 2.0.0/2.0.1 of 1Password for browsers also includes a giant list of changes, fixes, and improvements, all of which you can find on the new 1Password release page.

Tags: 1Password, AgileBits

Top Rated Comments

ivan_k Avatar
ivan_k
33 minutes ago at 02:12 am

Serious question — why would someone use this app over the iCloud Keychain? Is it just because it’s cross platform?
iCloud Keychain is nowhere near close in terms of functionality and lacks collaboration.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EmotionalSnow Avatar
EmotionalSnow
20 minutes ago at 02:25 am

One reason— Burdened by excess cash
That's a really stupid response. If you don't have anything of value to contribute to the discussion better keep it in your head.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigMovieGeek Avatar
BigMovieGeek
46 minutes ago at 01:59 am

Serious question — why would someone use this app over the iCloud Keychain? Is it just because it’s cross platform?
There’s a few reasons I use LastPass.

[LIST=1]
* Cross platform and allows me to use my passwords across multiple iCloud accounts.
* Ability to store bank details and credit card numbers (cross platform).
* Ability to store secure documents (eg legal docs that I want to keep around - and safe).
* Flexible password generator that can easily confirm to a website‘s requirements (eg no special characters or at least 1).

Is it any better than the others? Probably not, but it works for me and reduces the number of passwords I need to remember across devices to one.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wanha Avatar
wanha
20 minutes ago at 02:25 am

Serious question — why would someone use this app over the iCloud Keychain? Is it just because it’s cross platform?
BigMovieGeek already provided a good answer, but I'll add a couple more points as a longtime 1Password user:

1. It monitors sites where you have a login for hacks and reminds you to change your password.
2. It informs you when 2FA becomes available for a site
3. It allows you to store all sorts of details in addition to passwords: bank details, credit cards, serial numbers, software licenses, etc. I value this because it saves me from having to think where that information might be. It's all in one place, always.

None of this is meant to convince you to move away from iCloud Keychain. If that works for you, great. It's just that there are many of us that want something more than that, and 1Password/Lastpass/etc cater to that market.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
W2u7Yw4HaD Avatar
W2u7Yw4HaD
54 minutes ago at 01:51 am
All eyes on you now Lastpass... always lagging with these sort of things..
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
46 minutes ago at 01:59 am
I bought a 6 month’s subscription of this. Haven’t used it since the day I got it. It was too complicated to bother and apparently you can’t just sync your keychain passwords to it? I am not gonna set it up all from scratch again for less convenience
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

prosser green apple watch

Apple Watch Series 7 to Feature Two Major Upgrades

Wednesday May 26, 2021 3:07 am PDT by
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 is rumored to feature two main upgrades, according to recent reports. The first significant change is a completely new design. Last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the 2021 Apple Watch would undergo a redesign. Now, leaker Jon Prosser has revealed renders purporting to be of that new design based on leaked real-world images and CAD files from a...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

New MacBook Pro Models Coming at WWDC, Suggests Leaker

Monday May 24, 2021 1:27 pm PDT by
New MacBook Pro models are coming at WWDC, according to leaker Jon Prosser who has a mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple's plans. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Prosser provided no additional information, but there are new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the works. The new MacBook Pros will feature the most radical redesign to the MacBook Pro ...
Read Full Article394 comments
14

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.6 With Apple Card Family, Podcast Subscriptions, and More

Monday May 24, 2021 10:09 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.6, marking the sixth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS operating systems that initially came out in September 2020. iOS 14.6 comes one month after the launch of iOS 14.5, an update that added Apple Watch iPhone unlocking, Apple Maps accident crowdsourcing, and tons more. The iOS and iPadOS 14.5 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is...
Read Full Article61 comments
maxresdefault

See the Dramatic Improvement Mini-LED Brings to the M1 iPad Pro's Display

Tuesday May 25, 2021 12:26 pm PDT by
Aside from the M1 chip, Apple's 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro models have one other standout feature - the new mini-LED display. It's the best ever display used in an iPad, and there's such a stark difference between the mini-LED display and the display of the 2020 iPad Pro that we had to show it off. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iPad Pro's mini-LED display, which ...
Read Full Article158 comments
ipad pro xdr display blooming

Apple Says iPad Pro's XDR Display Designed to Minimize Blooming, but Some Users Still Notice the Effect

Monday May 24, 2021 8:25 am PDT by
Some users are noticing more blooming on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display than expected, despite Apple's claims that the effect is minimized. According to recently published Apple Support documents, the iPad Pro's Liquid Retina XDR display is designed to improve on "the trade-offs of typical local dimming systems, where the extreme brightness of LEDs might cause a...
Read Full Article293 comments
m2 feature

Apple Silicon M2 Chip Coming to Wave of New Macs

Monday May 24, 2021 2:27 am PDT by
Apple's more powerful "M2" chip is set to come to a wave of new Macs, bringing significant performance and efficiency improvements to a range of new models, according to recent reports. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously said that Apple is working on higher-end Apple silicon chips that are expected to "significantly outpace" the performance of the latest Macs that still contain Intel chips,...
Read Full Article
mac mini ports

High-End Mac Mini Said to Feature Thinner Design With 'Plexiglass' Top, Magnetic Power Port

Tuesday May 25, 2021 6:36 am PDT by
Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on a high-end version of the Mac mini with additional ports and featuring the same Apple silicon chip expected to debut in the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro. Now, new renders from Apple leaker Jon Prosser have potentially given us our first look at this upcoming Mac. According to renders made by Ian Zelbo in collaboration with Prosser,...
Read Full Article578 comments
iOS 15 icon mock in article

iOS 15 Could Include New Food Tracking Feature

Tuesday May 25, 2021 11:37 am PDT by
We're just a couple of weeks away from the unveiling of iOS 15, and we've heard surprisingly little about what to expect from the new update. There are sometimes major software leaks when new versions of iOS are approaching, but that hasn't happened this year. An unverified source that spoke to writer Connor Jewiss this week revealed some possible new features that we might expect from iOS...
Read Full Article137 comments
ifixit imac teardown 1

iFixit Tears Down 24-Inch M1 iMac [Updated]

Monday May 24, 2021 1:13 pm PDT by
Apple last Friday released the first M1 iMac models to customers and began selling them in stores, and iFixit has now started one of its traditional teardowns on the new machines. iFixit is tearing down the mid-tier purple iMac model with an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, and 8GB RAM. It's worth noting that the internals of this model will look different than the internals of the base model with ...
Read Full Article92 comments
anker nano ii series

Anker's Nano II USB-C Chargers Pack Up to 65W of Power in a Smaller Design

Monday May 24, 2021 9:00 am PDT by
Anker today is introducing a new set of gallium nitride (GaN) USB-C chargers that offer fast charging speeds for mobile devices in a design that's smaller than ever. The new Nano II line is available in 30W, 45W, and 65W versions, and Anker says it has improved the chips and internal layout of its chargers to deliver greater efficiency while generating less heat. The 30-watt charger measures ...
Read Full Article53 comments