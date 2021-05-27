1Password on the Web Gains Touch ID Support, Dark Mode, and More

AgileBits has released a version of 1Password for web browsers that brings Touch ID integration to the popular password management service.



The addition of support for biometric authentication means that if 1Password is locked and you have the desktop app installed, you can use the ‌Touch ID‌ ring that comes with Apple's latest MacBooks and Magic Keyboards to unlock your passwords.



The web version of the app has also gained a dark mode, which should please users who browse at night and suffer from eye fatigue as a result. The dark mode update should also make 1Password dialogs sit more harmoniously with websites that adopt dark themes.



Another significant change for subscribers appears in the save window, which now shows everything that will be added to a new item, and allows users to adjust the contents and add tags to stay organized. The password generator also now suggests strong passwords that fit the requirements of the website being viewed.

Version 2.0.0/2.0.1 of 1Password for browsers also includes a giant list of changes, fixes, and improvements, all of which you can find on the new 1Password release page.