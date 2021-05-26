'The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward' Town Hall Conversation Coming to Apple TV+

Following the premiere of mental health docuseries "The Me You Can't See" on Apple TV+ last Friday, Apple has today announced a follow-up discussion titled "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward."



According to Apple, "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward" is a town hall conversation hosted by the series co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry.

The one-off episode covers the themes and topics from Apple's multi-part documentary series, featuring commentary from experts as it continues its exploration of mental health and emotional well-being.

"The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward" premieres on Friday, May 28 on ‌Apple TV+‌.