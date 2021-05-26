Amazon to Acquire MGM for $8.45 Billion Amid Competition With the Likes of Netflix and Apple TV+

by

Amazon today announced it has reached an agreement with MGM to acquire the entertainment company for $8.45 billion, following a report last year that claimed MGM had reached out to Apple to gauge interest in a potential acquisition.

mgm
The acquisition of MGM will likely bolster Amazon Prime Video's catalog of movies and TV shows amid increasing competition from the likes of Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+. Amazon said it will help preserve MGM's heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works, such as the James Bond franchise.

Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios:

MGM has a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films—12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging Bull, Robocop, Rocky, Silence of the Lambs, Stargate, Thelma & Louise, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, The Thomas Crown Affair, and many other icons—as well as 17,000 TV shows—including Fargo, The Handmaid's Tale, and Vikings—that have collectively won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys. The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM's talented team. It's very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Apple continues to expand its slate of TV+ programming, including "The Me You Can't See," a mental health docuseries from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry that debuted May 21. A follow up to that series is coming May 28.

Tags: Amazon, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

Hastings101 Avatar
Hastings101
1 hour ago at 07:15 am
‘Least we got Oprah
Score: 25 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Orange Bat Avatar
Orange Bat
1 hour ago at 07:20 am
I’m not sure I’d call Apple TV+ real competition for the others at this point. Apple should have made this purchase, or try and make one like it (Sony still might be willing to sell — but at a premium. WarnerMedia looks to be back on the market and its been reported that the point of the Discovery merger is to make WarnerMedia attractive for a sale). Apple is not a true major player in streaming and has nothing on services like Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, or even HBO Max.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sebosz Avatar
Sebosz
1 hour ago at 07:23 am
I don’t think Amazon needs MGM to compete with Apple TV+, lol ?
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Expos of 1969 Avatar
Expos of 1969
1 hour ago at 07:21 am

‘Least we got Oprah
Apple TV+ certainly does not deserve to even be in the same sentence as Netflix and Disney. Sort of like comparing my 10 year old nephew Timmy who plays hockey for his neighbourhood team and Wayne Gretzky. Although Wayne is long retired he is still offers much more than my nephew.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BaltimoreMediaBlog Avatar
BaltimoreMediaBlog
1 hour ago at 07:27 am

I don’t think Amazon needs them to compete with Apple TV+ ?
You got that right. Apple TV+ is already a joke. I don't even know anyone who knows what it is. They have no major catalog of content that anyone knows about.

But in general, I can't wait to see Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos squeal like stuck pigs when Big Tech is broken up and half of their toys are forced to be shared with the other kids in the school yard. :D
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Orange Bat Avatar
Orange Bat
49 minutes ago at 07:41 am

Unless I’m missing something, this kinda feels like a steal? The Bond franchise alone has brought in over $10B or so I think. Imagine branching out and further developing some of the better known franchises in this catalog (like Star Wars has done) AND having a full catalog to supplement Prime Video immediately.
While James Bond is still a big name, I‘m not sure it will be the same going forward. I’m a Bond fan and I think the latest incarnation of Bond on screen has been pretty mediocre. CASINO ROYALE was an instant classic, but all the other Daniel Craig outings are pretty forgettable, IMO. (I know some people like SKYFALL, but I think it was merely an OK entry for Bond) I really think Bond needs a major overhaul to stay relevant and connect with younger viewers moving forward.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

New MacBook Pro Models Coming at WWDC, Suggests Leaker

Monday May 24, 2021 1:27 pm PDT by
New MacBook Pro models are coming at WWDC, according to leaker Jon Prosser who has a mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple's plans. Prosser provided no additional information, but there are new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the works. The new MacBook Pros will feature the most radical redesign to the MacBook Pro lineup since 2016. Apple is planning to reintroduce the ...
Read Full Article388 comments
14

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.6 With Apple Card Family, Podcast Subscriptions, and More

Monday May 24, 2021 10:09 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.6, marking the sixth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS operating systems that initially came out in September 2020. iOS 14.6 comes one month after the launch of iOS 14.5, an update that added Apple Watch iPhone unlocking, Apple Maps accident crowdsourcing, and tons more. The iOS and iPadOS 14.5 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is...
Read Full Article60 comments
ipad pro xdr display blooming

Apple Says iPad Pro's XDR Display Designed to Minimize Blooming, but Some Users Still Notice the Effect

Monday May 24, 2021 8:25 am PDT by
Some users are noticing more blooming on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display than expected, despite Apple's claims that the effect is minimized. According to recently published Apple Support documents, the iPad Pro's Liquid Retina XDR display is designed to improve on "the trade-offs of typical local dimming systems, where the extreme brightness of LEDs might cause a...
Read Full Article289 comments
m2 feature

Apple Silicon M2 Chip Coming to Wave of New Macs

Monday May 24, 2021 2:27 am PDT by
Apple's more powerful "M2" chip is set to come to a wave of new Macs, bringing significant performance and efficiency improvements to a range of new models, according to recent reports. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously said that Apple is working on higher-end Apple silicon chips that are expected to "significantly outpace" the performance of the latest Macs that still contain Intel chips,...
Read Full Article
ios14 ipad pro settings cellular data cellular data options data mode 1

Apple Details New iPad Pro's XDR Display, Thunderbolt Support, and iPadOS Updates Over 5G in New Support Documents

Saturday May 22, 2021 8:12 am PDT by
The new iPad Pro started arriving to customers on Friday, and Apple has since shared additional details about the device in a series of support documents, covering topics like the Liquid Retina XDR display, Thunderbolt and USB4 support, 5G networking on cellular models, and the new Center Stage front camera feature for video calls. In addition to up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness,...
Read Full Article177 comments
mac mini ports

High-End Mac Mini Said to Feature Thinner Design With 'Plexiglass' Top, Magnetic Power Port

Tuesday May 25, 2021 6:36 am PDT by
Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on a high-end version of the Mac mini with additional ports and featuring the same Apple silicon chip expected to debut in the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro. Now, new renders from Apple leaker Jon Prosser have potentially given us our first look at this upcoming Mac. According to renders made by Ian Zelbo in collaboration with Prosser,...
Read Full Article522 comments
anker nano ii series

Anker's Nano II USB-C Chargers Pack Up to 65W of Power in a Smaller Design

Monday May 24, 2021 9:00 am PDT by
Anker today is introducing a new set of gallium nitride (GaN) USB-C chargers that offer fast charging speeds for mobile devices in a design that's smaller than ever. The new Nano II line is available in 30W, 45W, and 65W versions, and Anker says it has improved the chips and internal layout of its chargers to deliver greater efficiency while generating less heat. The 30-watt charger measures ...
Read Full Article53 comments
ifixit imac teardown 1

iFixit Tears Down 24-Inch M1 iMac [Updated]

Monday May 24, 2021 1:13 pm PDT by
Apple last Friday released the first M1 iMac models to customers and began selling them in stores, and iFixit has now started one of its traditional teardowns on the new machines. iFixit is tearing down the mid-tier purple iMac model with an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, and 8GB RAM. It's worth noting that the internals of this model will look different than the internals of the base model with ...
Read Full Article90 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.4 With Apple Podcasts Subscription Support

Monday May 24, 2021 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.4, the fourth major update to the macOS Big Sur operating system that launched in November 2020. macOS Big Sur comes one month after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.3, an update that added M1 optimizations, AirTag integration, and more. The new ‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌ 11.4 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the...
Read Full Article142 comments
airpods max lifestyle

Apple TV Won't Support Hi-Res Lossless at Launch, AirPods Max Wired Playback 'Will Not Be Completely Lossless'

Saturday May 22, 2021 6:53 am PDT by
Apple today shared a new support document confirming that the HomePod and HomePod mini will gain lossless audio support for Apple Music in a future software update, and the document also reveals some other tidbits. First, the document indicates that the Apple TV 4K "currently doesn't support Hi-Res Lossless," with only the standard Lossless tier ranging from 16-bit at 44.1 kHz to 24-bit at...
Read Full Article319 comments