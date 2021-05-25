iOS 15 Could Include New Food Tracking Feature

by

We're just a couple of weeks away from the unveiling of iOS 15, and we've heard surprisingly little about what to expect from the new update. There are sometimes major software leaks when new versions of iOS are approaching, but that hasn't happened this year.

iOS 15 icon mock in article
An unverified source that spoke to writer Connor Jewiss this week revealed some possible new features that we might expect from ‌iOS 15‌. No screenshots are available, but Jewiss says that he has "seen" ‌iOS 15‌.

Jewiss suggests that Apple plans to add a new food tracking feature to the Health app, but it is unclear how expansive this feature might be. It could potentially allow users to log the food items that they consume, providing nutritional details and calorie tracking functionality. It is not known if users will need to manually enter all info or if Apple is working on some kind of food database.


The source said that we could also see user interface changes that were spotted in screenshots of Accessibility features believed to be coming in ‌iOS 15‌, unveiling inset cells and merged navigation bars, as first highlighted by 9to5Mac.

There may also be some minor dark mode tweaks to the various color options, such as iMessage bubbles, and changes to the way that notifications are grouped on the Lock Screen. Jewiss has also pointed to unspecified tweaks to the Messages app, with little additional information provided about these features, something that Bloomberg already highlighted in an ‌iOS 15‌ report.

Bloomberg in April also said that there will be notification updates that will allow users to set notification preferences based on current status, which Jewiss says he can confirm. As outlined by Bloomberg, users will, for example, be able to tweak how notifications are delivered when they're awake, working, sleeping, and more.

In a separate report, iMore's Oliver Haslam has corroborated Jewiss' report and says that he has received similar information, though he cautions that this is a "new source" so some of what's been suggested might not pan out. It is unclear if this information comes from a single source that spoke to both Jewiss and Haslam, or two separate sources.

Haslam's information is largely the same, though he says that there will be a new look for the Lock Screen that's "complication-based."

We may see additional details about ‌iOS 15‌ leak out as the Worldwide Developers Conference approaches, but with the keynote scheduled for June 7, we don't have long to wait before we see the update in its entirety.

For more on what's coming in ‌iOS 15‌, we have a dedicated iOS 15 roundup with all of the available details we've heard so far.

