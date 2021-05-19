Apple Announces New Background Sounds, Apple Watch AssistiveTouch, and Eye-Tracking Accessibility Features

by

Apple today announced the upcoming launch of several new accessibility features that are being added to its various products and services. Apple says that these options are designed for people with mobility, vision, hearing, and cognitive disabilities, and showcase Apple's belief that accessibility is a human right.

apple accessibility features 2021

"At Apple, we've long felt that the world's best technology should respond to everyone's needs, and our teams work relentlessly to build accessibility into everything we make," said Sarah Herrlinger, Apple's senior director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives. "With these new features, we're pushing the boundaries of innovation with next-generation technologies that bring the fun and function of Apple technology to even more people -- and we can't wait to share them with our users."

There are new features for communicating with support staff, operating the iPad, navigating the Apple Watch, and more, with a rundown below.

  • Background Sounds - In support of neurodiversity, Apple is adding a Background Sounds feature that's designed to minimize distractions to help users stay focus, stay calm, or rest. Balanced, bright, or dark noise sounds are available, as well as ocean, rain, or stream sounds. All of the sounds can be set to play in the background to mask unwanted environmental or external noise. Apple says the sounds mix into or duck under other audio and system sounds.
  • AssistiveTouch - For users with limited mobility, AssistiveTouch will allow the Apple Watch to be used without the need to touch the display or the controls. Built-in motion sensors, the optical heart rate sensor, and on-device machine learning will let Apple Watch detect subtle differences in muscle movement and tendon activity that will control a cursor on the screen through hand gestures like a pinch or a clench. AssistiveTouch launches later this year.
  • iPad Eye-Tracking - Later this year, iPadOS will support third-party eye-tracking devices to let people control ‌iPad‌ with their eyes.
  • SignTime - SignTime will allow customers to communicate with AppleCare and retail customer care using American Sign Language in the United States, British Sign Language (BSL) in the UK, or French Sign Language (LSF) in France using a web browser. SignTime launches May 20.
  • New Memoji Customizations - New memojis are coming to better represent users with oxygen tubes, cochlear implants, and a soft helmet for headwear.
  • VoiceOver Improvements - Recent updates to VoiceOver let users explore more details about people, text, table data, and other objects within images. VoiceOver can describe a person's position along with other objects in images, and with Markup, users can add image descriptions to personalize their photos.
  • MFi Hearing Aid Improvements - Apple is introducing new support for bi-directional hearing aids, enabling hands-free phone and FaceTime conversations. Next-generation models from MFi partners are coming later this year.
  • Audiograms for Headphone Accommodations - Headphone Accommodations will gain support for audiograms, so users can customize their audio by importing their latest hearing test results.
  • Sound Actions for Switch Control - This replaces physical buttons and switches with mouth sounds -- such as a click, pop, or "ee" sound -- for users who are non-speaking and have limited mobility.
  • Display and Text Size Settings - Will be customizable on a per app basis for users with colorblindness or other vision challenges to make the screen easier to see.

Apple is announcing these new features in celebration of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, which takes place May 20. Apple is also celebrating through new additions to Apple Fitness+, Today at Apple, the App Store, the Apple TV app, and more.

Many of these new features are slated for release later in the year, which suggests that they'll be included in the iOS 15 update that Apple is set to introduce at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple's full announcement has more detail on just what's coming and when, and it's well worth checking out.

deckard666 Avatar
deckard666
50 minutes ago at 10:25 am
All sounds good to me... let’s wait for the ne’er sayers...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AdeFowler Avatar
AdeFowler
38 minutes ago at 10:37 am
Well done Apple. I've bought Apple products for 27 years now, and their attention to accessibility has always been a factor in my purchasing decisions.

I would love background sounds to help with tinnitus.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
32 minutes ago at 10:43 am
As a blind Apple user, this is exactly why I would never even consider switching to android.
Besides the fact that I’m deeply locked into the ecosystem, with a huge iTunes/Apple Music library, AirPods, Apple TV, MacBook, iPad, iPhone, HomePods, airtags, Watch, etc, there attention to accessibility is absolutely amazing.
And even though over the years, android has become leaps and bounds better than they used to be, they still suck when compared to Apple.
And don’t even get me started on Windows.
Microsoft built-in accessibility features are pretty garbage, and for an actual decent screen reader, it’s another thousand dollars on top of what you pay for your computer.
Anyway, extremely interested in the background Sounds feature.
The best part of apples accessibility features is that, even if you aren’t the target market for them, you can still get use out of them.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeeplease Avatar
coffeeplease
36 minutes ago at 10:40 am
Display and Text Size Settings - Will be customizable on a per app basis for users with colorblindness or other vision challenges to make the screen easier to see.
yes yes yes!! the size of fonts in different apps are all over the place
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aeronauts Avatar
Aeronauts
10 minutes ago at 11:06 am
Apple are currently being investigated in the U.K. for discriminating against severely disabled customers trying use the iPhone Upgrade Program.

In the UK, Apple requires customers to physically visit an Apple Store in order to either enroll in the iPhone Upgrade Program, or to renew it.

Apple U.K. have repeatedly refused to let disabled and housebound users access the upgrade plan unless they are physically able to attend the store which most of them are unable to do.

Apple U.K. have refused to accept any alternative arrangements to accommodate the mobility limitations of those people.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
InTeCredo Avatar
InTeCredo
42 minutes ago at 10:34 am
Glad to see that Apple is including the sign language interpreters for Apple Care customer service. I certainly hope Apple will expand it to other countries such as Germany (where the telecommunication relay service is a huge joke and terrible).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
