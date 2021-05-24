Hands-On With the Redesigned Apple TV 4K Siri Remote
Apple alongside the second-generation Apple TV 4K debuted a redesigned version of the Siri Remote, which is now available to customers with new Apple TV orders and as a $60 standalone replacement for the original Siri Remote.
We picked up the updated Siri Remote to see if it's worth picking up if you have an original Apple TV 4K or HD and are tired of the first iteration of the remote, which has several shortcomings.
Apple entirely overhauled the Siri Remote's design. It has an all-aluminum body that does away with the touchpad interface, instead adopting a touch-based clickpad and several additional buttons for control purposes.
The new remote is thicker than the prior version, and Apple has used that thickness change as an explanation for why the Siri Remote 2 doesn't need Find My. It's bigger, thicker, and shouldn't get as easily lost in couch cushions, though whether that's true remains to be seen and will vary from household to household.
Along with no Find My, the new remote does not feature a gyroscope or an accelerometer, so you can't play games with it. Apple now recommends gaming controllers for playing games rather than the standard remote.
The clickpad that Apple added can be used like a standard directional button, and you can also swipe around if you want, but you don't have to. It's much more versatile than the prior touch interface, and it's useful to be able to scroll/scrub through content using a circular swipe gesture.
The buttons are tactile and satisfying to press, and Apple has added dedicated mute and power buttons along with the standard buttons for play/pause, volume control, and more. Siri can be activated through a side button.
Like the prior Siri Remote, you can charge this one using Lightning, and other than the physical changes, it operates the same as the original remote so it should be intuitive for most Apple TV users. If you're fed up with the original Siri Remote, the updated version has the potential to be a good alternative if you don't mind the selling price. Get a new Siri Remote? Let us know what you think in the comments.
