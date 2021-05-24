Hands-On With the Redesigned Apple TV 4K Siri Remote

by

Apple alongside the second-generation Apple TV 4K debuted a redesigned version of the Siri Remote, which is now available to customers with new ‌Apple TV‌ orders and as a $60 standalone replacement for the original ‌Siri‌ Remote.

We picked up the updated ‌Siri‌ Remote to see if it's worth picking up if you have an original ‌Apple TV‌ 4K or HD and are tired of the first iteration of the remote, which has several shortcomings.

Apple entirely overhauled the ‌Siri‌ Remote's design. It has an all-aluminum body that does away with the touchpad interface, instead adopting a touch-based clickpad and several additional buttons for control purposes.

siri remote 2
The new remote is thicker than the prior version, and Apple has used that thickness change as an explanation for why the ‌Siri‌ Remote 2 doesn't need Find My. It's bigger, thicker, and shouldn't get as easily lost in couch cushions, though whether that's true remains to be seen and will vary from household to household.

siri remote 3
Along with no ‌Find My‌, the new remote does not feature a gyroscope or an accelerometer, so you can't play games with it. Apple now recommends gaming controllers for playing games rather than the standard remote.

The clickpad that Apple added can be used like a standard directional button, and you can also swipe around if you want, but you don't have to. It's much more versatile than the prior touch interface, and it's useful to be able to scroll/scrub through content using a circular swipe gesture.

siri remote 4
The buttons are tactile and satisfying to press, and Apple has added dedicated mute and power buttons along with the standard buttons for play/pause, volume control, and more. ‌Siri‌ can be activated through a side button.

Like the prior ‌Siri‌ Remote, you can charge this one using Lightning, and other than the physical changes, it operates the same as the original remote so it should be intuitive for most ‌Apple TV‌ users. If you're fed up with the original ‌Siri‌ Remote, the updated version has the potential to be a good alternative if you don't mind the selling price. Get a new ‌Siri‌ Remote? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Top Rated Comments

rle737ng Avatar
rle737ng
1 hour ago at 12:39 pm
I absolutely hated the old Siri remote. Ordered the new one the first day. They should have designed this in the first place. Finally, a remote you can pick up without changing something.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mascots Avatar
Mascots
48 minutes ago at 12:58 pm

Good to know - but this was always available on the old remote as well.

Always boggled my mind that people didn't know all the things the old remote could do. You could skip/forward back 10s and also a touch (without a click) would allow you move around just like the arrows on this new remote as well. I always thought the old remote got way too much hate.

That said - this design looks good. I'll be picking up one of the new ATVs... and if I like the remote I'll probably replace all of my remotes (have ATV 4ks on 3 other TVs).
Functionally, I loved the old Siri Remote, too (when it worked — I seemed to have accuracy issues with finger positioning on the trackpad and it would do weird stuff which happened with multiple remotes). I just think the design was far from practical for its setting; it was annoyingly sensitive. I think you'll find much much improvement with the new one. I know that I hadn't expected to like it as much as I do.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FaustsHausUK Avatar
FaustsHausUK
1 hour ago at 12:27 pm
Their justification for not needing Find My support is hogwash. My girlfriend has never met a remote control she can't lose in the couch, and this is way less meaty than her previous victims (I of course _know_ I'm clumsy and always keep it on the coffee table).

That aside, it really is an improvement. Props to the team for making it much easier to use without needing to look at it, and allowing me to kill swipe gestures completely.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zinman Avatar
zinman
1 hour ago at 12:30 pm
Within 24 hours of having the new remote I lost it 3 times. Not because it fell in between the cushions...because my 1 year old daughter grabbed it and hid it each time. It could have been in the trash can for all I know, hence find my support would be greatly appreciated.

Edit: not complaining, just justifying. The remote is a much needed upgrade!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
unashamedgeek Avatar
unashamedgeek
49 minutes ago at 12:57 pm

Good to know - but this was always available on the old remote as well.

Always boggled my mind that people didn't know all the things the old remote could do. You could skip/forward back 10s and also a touch (without a click) would allow you move around just like the arrows on this new remote as well. I always thought the old remote got way too much hate.

That said - this design looks good. I'll be picking up one of the new ATVs... and if I like the remote I'll probably replace all of my remotes (have ATV 4ks on 3 other TVs).
I knew it existed and I used it but it or me failed to be consistent. So many times I'd go to click on the right side of the pad to have it only pause or do nothing and this is the same even when I held my finger there for a moment to see the skip icon. Or other times I slide my finger to get to the edge and it already took off scrubbing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Gsmaniac Avatar
Gsmaniac
48 minutes ago at 12:57 pm
The mute, and the play/pause buttons need to be switched around.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

