AirTag Hermès Currently Unavailable From Apple

As reported by 9to5Mac, AirTag Hermès is currently unavailable for purchase from Apple or directly from the Hermès website. The reasoning behind the unavailability remains unknown.



Apple's AirTags Hermès line features three separate styles, an AirTag with a Hermès keyring, bag charm, and luggage tag. All styles feature the standard AirTag with a removable backplate but engraved with "Hermès Apple AirTag." Each style of AirTag holder is made with high-quality leather and starts at $299 and goes up to $449 for the luggage tag.