Apple Begins Selling PS5 DualSense Controller After Compatibility With iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac Added

Apple recently started selling the white PS5 DualSense wireless game controller through its online store, with pricing consistent with Sony at $69.95. Orders placed today are estimated to be delivered next week in the United States.



iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, and macOS 11.3 software updates released last month added support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, respectively. The controllers can be used with any controller-supported games, including those on Apple Arcade or streamed through the PS Remote Play app.

Sony recently announced new Cosmic Red and Midnight Black color options for the PS5 DualSense controller, but Apple is not offering these colors at this time.

Apple continues to sell other "Made for iPhone" game controllers like the SteelSeries Nimbus+.