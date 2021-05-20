Belkin Launches Soundform Connect Audio Adapter to Add AirPlay 2 to Standard Speakers

Belkin today announced the launch of the new Belkin Soundform Connect Audio Adapter with AirPlay 2 support, which is designed to turn any traditional stereo speaker into an ‌AirPlay‌ 2-enabled speaker.



The Soundform Connect can be connected to any powered speaker or sound system using an optical or 3.5mm headphone jack. A speaker connected to the Soundform Connect can be used like any standard ‌AirPlay‌ 2 speaker for AirPlaying audio, with all of the ‌AirPlay‌ 2 features available.

Those with traditional speakers can use the Soundform Connect to gain multi-room audio with other ‌AirPlay‌ 2 speakers, and can use Siri to do things like control the volume. Speakers connected to the Soundform Connect are HomeKit-enabled, viewable in the Home app, and able to be used in scenes and automations.

Belkin says that the Soundform Connect is compatible with any existing powered speaker or receiver that accepts optical or 3.5mm input.

The Soundform Connect Audio Adapter can be purchased from the Belkin website for $99.99.