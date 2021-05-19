Apple TV 4K and Siri Remote Arrive Early for Lucky Customer

One lucky Reddit user received his second-generation Apple TV 4K and Siri Remote earlier than expected in Finland, and he shared some initial thoughts and opinions on the new set-top box.



The new trackpad on the ‌Siri‌ remote "feels good" and though the buttons are clicky, they're "still solid."

I'm almost always navigating with the trackpad. I just set the tracking speed to slow and it's feels good to me. Rotate to seek doesn't work, at least right out of the box... Does it need to be enabled? Maybe I haven't really understood how to use it... As a good ol' click wheel as on the iPods, right? It just recognizes my input as swiping on the trackpad. The buttons feel a bit clicky, but still solid.

As for the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K itself, the interface runs smoothly and installing apps is quick, but the Reddit user did not have a prior-generation for comparison.

Nothing to complain. Runs smooth on every corner and installing apps is so quick it's ridiculous. Can't really compare to the older Apple TVs, since that this is my first ‌Apple TV‌... But smoother than my Sony Android TV software, that's for sure.

Customers who purchased an ‌Apple TV‌ 4K with ‌Siri‌ Remote from Apple will start seeing deliveries on May 21, with customers in Australia and New Zealand set to receive their devices first, so we should soon be hearing additional opinions on the redesigned ‌Siri‌ Remote and the speed improvements introduced with the A12 Bionic chip.

‌Apple TV‌ 4K orders have started shipping in Canada, though we have yet to hear from any U.S. customers that have shipping notices at this time. The earliest ‌Apple TV‌ 4K orders have delivery estimates ranging from May 21 to May 27.