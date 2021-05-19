New Apple TV 4K Orders Begin Shipping With May 21 Delivery

The new Apple TV 4K will begin arriving to customers this Friday, May 21, and ahead of time, orders are now beginning to be marked as "shipped" on Apple's online store. Track your order with others in the MacRumors forums.



As of Wednesday afternoon, most of the Apple TV 4K orders that have been marked as "shipped" appear to be in Canada, but orders in other countries should start shipping within the next day. Many customers who ordered the new Siri Remote separately are also seeing a May 21 delivery estimate, but we've yet to see these orders begin shipping at this time.

The new Apple TV 4K features a faster A12 Bionic chip, support for high frame rate HDR and Dolby Vision video, and a redesigned Siri Remote with a physical clickpad that is also touch-enabled for swipe gestures that Apple TV users are familiar with. The outer ring of the clickpad supports a circular gesture for finding a scene in a movie or show.

Priced at $179 with 32GB of storage or $199 with 64GB of storage, the new Apple TV 4K will also be on display and available for purchase at Apple Store locations starting May 21, although supplies may be limited on launch day.