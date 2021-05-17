First White Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Unboxing Surfaces Online

The first unboxing video of the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro in White has surfaced online, giving the first real-world look at what the new all-white accessory is like.

play

YouTube channel "Michaelangelo's Tech" was among a lucky few to get their hands on a Magic Keyboard in White earlier than expected, enabling an early look at the recolored accessory. The YouTuber did not have a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ on hand to see what the backlighting looks like behind the White keys.

In terms of the White finish, which some customers have been concerned may attract dirt or fingerprints, the YouTuber said that it "looks like there might be a chance for it to get dirty" and he's "interested in seeing how it's going to hold up."

In the spring of 2020, Apple unveiled the Magic Keyboard for ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌, which is similar to a Smart Keyboard for iPad but with a built-in trackpad for better navigation using a cursor. It was originally only available in Black, but Apple is now offering an optional White color option alongside its latest ‌iPad Pro‌ models.

The Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch ‌‌‌iPad Pro‌‌‌ costs $299 and the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch ‌‌‌iPad Pro‌‌‌ costs $349. The Magic Keyboards can be purchased from Apple's online store, with layouts for over 30 languages.

Over the weekend, a Reddit user received their M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro early, long before the official launch date on May 21 and even the lifting of press embargoes about the new models, allowing for a first look at the machine and its mini-LED display.