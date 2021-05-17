Amazon Music Matching Apple by Offering Hi-Fi Tier at No Extra Cost

Moments before Apple announced that it will begin offering Spatial Audio and Lossless audio streaming for Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost, Amazon Music announced that it will also offer its subscribers HiFi quality streaming for free, Billboard reports.



Amazon's high-fidelity streaming service, Amazon Music HD, is now available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers at no extra cost, the company tells Billboard. Amazon Music HD previously cost $14.99 a month ($12.99 for Prime members) while Amazon Music Unlimited, its most popular service option, is $9.99 a month ($7.99 for Prime members).

Apple says that lossless audio and Spatial Audio using Dolby Atmos will be available starting in June at no additional cost to users. Apple says that "thousands of tracks" will support both features at launch but promises that more songs will be added "regularly".

Spotify, one of the largest music streaming providers, has promised that users will have Hifi options this year but has yet to provide a specific launch date.