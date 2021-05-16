Apple TV 4K Orders Now Preparing to Ship Ahead of May 21 to 27 Delivery Estimates

by

Apple is getting ready to send out second-generation Apple TV 4K devices to those who preordered on April 30, with orders now shifting to "Preparing to Ship."

apple tv 4k design triad
Apple began charging credit and debit cards earlier today, and orders should start shipping out soon. The earliest Apple TV 4K preorders have estimated delivery dates between Friday, May 21 and Thursday, May 27.

apple tv 4k preparing to ship
The second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K is identical in design to the original ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, but it supports high frame rate HDR and comes equipped with a faster A12 Bionic processor. The new ‌Apple TV‌ is accompanied by a redesigned Siri Remote that has a more substantial body and a touch-enabled clickpad.

Pricing on the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K starts at $179 for 32GB of storage, though there's also a 64GB option available for $199. The second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K is still widely available, and orders placed today will deliver between May 25 and June 2.

The $59 ‌Siri‌ Remote is available on a standalone basis for those who already have an ‌Apple TV‌ but want the new remote design, and it also comes bundled with the lower-cost Apple TV HD.

The new M1 iPad Pro models and the ‌M1‌ iMacs are also expected to start arriving to customers on Friday, May 21, and shipments for those devices have already begun.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 14
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

Top Rated Comments

ipedro Avatar
ipedro
42 minutes ago at 03:19 pm
Mine is prepping to ship:



I sold my tv ahead of receiving this one and have tried using the Apple TV 2 I had in storage. Yikes, it’s easy to forget but that thing was a pain to use. AirPlay was slow, laggy, and unreliable and navigating the menus with a 4 point clicker was difficult. We’ve all been spoiled by tvOS, AirPlay 2 and yes, the Siri remote with swipe navigation.

Can’t wait for the new one to arrive!

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ipedro Avatar
ipedro
34 minutes ago at 03:26 pm

Who did you sell it to? Like a friend? Just some online place that takes trade in?
Sold it to a friend. Got $80 for a 4 year old Apple TV that was my most used device aside from my iPhone. Used it every day for every single day of those 4 years. Not a bad return on investment.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Program_Install Avatar
Program_Install
11 minutes ago at 03:49 pm
Sweet, my status just updated. Excited about the new remote.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

General Music and AirPod 3 Feature

Rumor: Apple to Announce Third-Generation AirPods and HiFi Apple Music Tier on May 18

Thursday May 13, 2021 10:32 pm PDT by
A new rumor suggests that Apple will announce the third-generation AirPods and the recently rumored HiFi, or high-fidelity Apple Music tier, on Tuesday, May 18, via a press release on its website. The new rumor comes from Apple YouTuber Luke Miani who shared the alleged exclusive news with the AppleTrack website. According to the YouTuber, Apple plans to release the next-generation AirPods...
Read Full Article178 comments
2021 mbp hdmi slot 3d

2021 MacBook Pro Leaks Confirm Returning MagSafe and Ports

Friday May 14, 2021 3:06 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming MacBook Pro models are expected to feature a number of major changes such as larger display options and powerful new Apple silicon chips. Among the more surprising updates to this year's MacBook Pro models is the return of three ports that have been missing from the machines for over five years. Expected to come in 14- and 16-inch sizes, the 2021 MacBook Pro models are...
Read Full Article
apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Fires Newly Hired Ex-Facebook Product Manager Following Revelations of Past Misogynistic Comments

Thursday May 13, 2021 12:10 am PDT by
Apple has fired Antonio García Martínez, an ex-Facebook product manager and author of the controversial book "Chaos Monkeys," following public and internal calls for removal and investigation due to past misogynistic statements, The Verge reports. Apple hired Martínez earlier this week to join its ads team, however, comments that Martínez made in the past sparked condemnation from users...
Read Full Article336 comments
magic mouse space gray discontinued

Apple Discontinuing Space Gray Mac Accessories Now That iMac Pro is Dead

Friday May 14, 2021 11:52 am PDT by
Following the discontinuation of the iMac Pro, Apple also appears to be discontinuing Space Gray "Magic" accessories that it sold separately alongside the iMac Pro. The iMac Pro was the only Space Gray Mac, and Apple designed special matching accessories for it. The Space Gray Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad all now say "While supplies last" in small wording at the bottom...
Read Full Article337 comments
tile amazon sidewalk integration

Apple Says Tile Trackers Sold Poorly in Apple Stores

Friday May 14, 2021 4:53 am PDT by
Earlier last month, Spotify, Tile, and Match (owner of Tinder), testified at an app store antitrust hearing spearheaded by the U.S. Senate. During the hearing, Spotify called Apple's App Store "an abusive power grab," while Tile said Apple uses its platform to "unfairly limit competition for its products." Now, in response to their testimonies, Apple's vice president and chief compliance...
Read Full Article134 comments
google photos

PSA: Google Photos Unlimited Storage Ends Next Month, Here's How to Export Your Pictures to iCloud

Thursday May 13, 2021 5:26 am PDT by
For as long as it's existed, Google Photos has offered free unlimited storage for uploading images at a reduced yet good enough quality for most users. From June 1, 2021, however, all photos and videos uploaded to Google accounts will count against users' cloud storage. If you've been relying on Google to back up your media library, it may be time to move that content elsewhere. This article...
Read Full Article108 comments
fortnite apple logo 2

Judge in Epic vs. Apple Case Floats Potential Compromise

Wednesday May 12, 2021 3:54 pm PDT by
In the ongoing legal battle between Apple and Epic Games, the two companies are this week calling up their expert witnesses to argue their points before Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who will make a decision in the case after a three week trial. Expert testimony is not as exciting as some of the leaked App Store documents that were highlighted last week, especially as much of what's being...
Read Full Article263 comments
syng cell alpha

Longtime Apple Designer Christopher Stringer's Latest Project Is a High-Fidelity Speaker With AirPlay 2

Friday May 14, 2021 7:30 am PDT by
Christopher Stringer, a key member of Jony Ive's design team who spent 21 years at Apple before departing in 2017, is resurfacing today with his new venture Syng, which seeks to make an impact in the high-end audio market. Stringer, who contributed to many of the most iconic product designs in Apple's history, announced his plans roughly a year ago, and Syng is today introducing its flagship ...
Read Full Article118 comments
Twitter Feature

Twitter's 'Blue' Subscription Service May Cost $2.99, Will Offer Undo Tweet Option

Saturday May 15, 2021 11:08 am PDT by
Twitter has been working on some kind of subscription service since last summer, and Jane Manchun Wong, who often digs into new features coming in apps, has shared details on just what Twitter is exploring. Twitter's subscription service could be called Twitter Blue, and at the current time, it's priced at $2.99 per month. There will be a "Collections" section that allows users to save and...
Read Full Article109 comments
imac m1 blue isolated 16x9 500k

M1 iMac is Up to 56% Faster Than Prior-Generation High-End 21.5-Inch iMac

Wednesday May 12, 2021 10:03 am PDT by
Apple's M1 iMacs are set to start delivering to customers next week, and ahead of the official launch day, benchmarks for the machines have been showing up on Geekbench, likely from reviewers who are testing them. It will come as no surprise that M1 iMac benchmarks are right on par with benchmarks for the M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini, coming in with an average single-core score...
Read Full Article294 comments