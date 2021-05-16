Apple TV 4K Orders Now Preparing to Ship Ahead of May 21 to 27 Delivery Estimates

Apple is getting ready to send out second-generation Apple TV 4K devices to those who preordered on April 30, with orders now shifting to "Preparing to Ship."



Apple began charging credit and debit cards earlier today, and orders should start shipping out soon. The earliest Apple TV 4K preorders have estimated delivery dates between Friday, May 21 and Thursday, May 27.



The second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K is identical in design to the original ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, but it supports high frame rate HDR and comes equipped with a faster A12 Bionic processor. The new ‌Apple TV‌ is accompanied by a redesigned Siri Remote that has a more substantial body and a touch-enabled clickpad.

Pricing on the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K starts at $179 for 32GB of storage, though there's also a 64GB option available for $199. The second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K is still widely available, and orders placed today will deliver between May 25 and June 2.

The $59 ‌Siri‌ Remote is available on a standalone basis for those who already have an ‌Apple TV‌ but want the new remote design, and it also comes bundled with the lower-cost Apple TV HD.

The new M1 iPad Pro models and the ‌M1‌ iMacs are also expected to start arriving to customers on Friday, May 21, and shipments for those devices have already begun.