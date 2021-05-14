Twitter Begins Asking Users to Enable Ad Tracking

Following an app update, Twitter today began asking users to enable ad tracking under Apple's App Tracking Transparency rules.



After updating to version 8.65, which adds Spaces support, Twitter users will begin seeing a popup that asks them to "keep ads relevant" by allowing Twitter to track data from other companies like apps used and websites visited.

Tapping "Continue" on the popup will bring users to the actual App Tracking Transparency setting where they can "Ask App Not to Track" or allow tracking.

Apps have been required to ask for user permission for tracking purposes since the release of iOS 14.5 on April 26, but Twitter didn't implement support for the feature until today.

Compared to some other apps, Twitter's messaging about ad relevancy is rather tame. Facebook and Instagram, for example, adopted a fear mongering tactic of suggesting that ads are keeping the two social networks free of charge.

In a list of reasons why people should enable App Tracking Transparency, Facebook listed personalized ads and supporting small businesses in addition to "help keep Facebook free of charge."

Analytics have suggested that 96 percent of users are leaving app tracking disabled, with just four percent of iPhone users in the United States actively choosing to opt into tracking after updating to iOS 14.5.