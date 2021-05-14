We're tracking an ongoing number of solid deals on Apple's previous generation iPad Pro from last year. In the sales below, you'll find a complete list of discounts on the 2020 iPad Pro, with up to $200 off 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To start, Amazon has the 512GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $949.99, down from $1,099.00. This is Amazon's strongest current discount on the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro, and it's a price that you'll see at the checkout screen after a coupon code worth $49.01 is applied.

For the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, B&H Photo is offering the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet for $949.00, down from $1,099.00. While this isn't an all-time low price, it is currently the best sale online and beating prices seen at Amazon and Best Buy.

11-Inch iPad Pro (2020) Wi-Fi 256GB - $797.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

- $797.00 at Amazon ($100 off) Wi-Fi 512GB - $949.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest price)

- $949.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest price) Wi-Fi 1TB - $1,149.99 at Amazon ($150 off)

- $1,149.99 at Amazon ($150 off) Cellular 128GB - $849.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

- $849.00 at Amazon ($100 off) Cellular 512GB - $1,149.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest price) 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (2020) Wi-Fi 256GB - $999.99 at Amazon ($100 off)

- $999.99 at Amazon ($100 off) Wi-Fi 1TB - $1,299.00 at Amazon ($200 off, lowest price)

- $1,299.00 at Amazon ($200 off, lowest price) Cellular 256GB - $1,149.00 at Amazon ($99 off)

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Additionally, be sure to visit our Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.