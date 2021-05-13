Survey Finds 60% of iOS Device Owners Will Buy AirTag, Blue Is Most Popular iMac Color, and More

The Blue 24-inch iMac is the most popular color, a significant number of AirTag users intend to track pets and people, and most users want to stick with the Lightning port, according to the findings of an extensive survey by SellCell.

SellCell's Apple 2021 New Products Survey offers insights into consumer behaviors and thoughts about Apple's latest devices, including AirTags, the 24-inch ‌iMac‌, and the iPad Pro, as well as what customers want from future Apple devices. SellCell surveyed over 3,000 iPhone and iPad owners, aged 18 years or older, based in the United States to gather its data.

Only 14 percent of respondents intended to buy the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ with the M1 chip. Among 24-inch ‌iMac‌ buyers, Blue is the most popular color option, with 33.4 percent, Silver the second most popular with 30.1 percent, and then Green with 13.4 percent. The least popular color options are Yellow with 6.8 percent, Pink with 4.1 percent, and Orange with 3.3 percent. This suggests that the majority of ‌iMac‌ customers are not interested in most of the new color options.

61 percent of ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ users intend to buy an AirTag. 54 percent feel that the AirTag is a good deal, while 32 percent feel it is reasonably priced. Just 14 percent feel that it is overpriced. Among AirTag buyers, 57 percent are opting for the $99 four-pack option, with the other 43 percent buying them individually for $29, showing a fairly even split.

42.4 percent of AirTag buyers intend to track their keys, 34.8 percent intend to track pets despite Apple disavowing this, 30.6 percent want to track luggage, 25.8 percent intend to track bikes, and 23.3 percent want to track their purse or wallet. Other popular intended uses include tracking AirPods cases, children, vehicles, drones, partners, and TV remotes.

24.9 percent of respondents intend to buy the new ‌iPad Pro‌ with the ‌M1‌ chip. In spite of the Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch model, 66 percent of respondents intend to buy the smaller 11-inch model, which has the same LED display as the previous generation model.

Looking to the future, a massive 82 percent of respondents want to see Face ID authentication added to future iMacs and MacBooks. For Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, 21 percent want the return of Touch ID. 17 percent desire a 120Hz ProMotion display and 15 percent want a smaller notch or a notch-less design. 12 percent think that the return of a power adapter included in the box is the most important potential feature.

Interestingly, only five percent of respondents want a smaller, more compact ‌iPhone‌, just one percent want a foldable design, and there also seems to be little appetite to move to USB-C, with only 0.8 percent wanting the removal of the Lightning port.

