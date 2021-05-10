3D-Printed Case Lets You Attach an AirTag to Your Apple TV Remote

Apple recently released a redesigned Siri Remote with a physical clickpad, but if you have an original Siri Remote laying around that you still plan on using, you may be interested in getting an AirTag case for the remote.



Etsy user PrintSpiredDesigns has capitalized on the opportunity with a new 3D printed, made-to-order AirTag case for the original Siri Remote. The remote slides into the top side of the case, while an AirTag can be placed into an opening on the bottom, allowing the location of the remote to be tracked in the Find My app on Apple devices.

As a 3D printed case, the design of the remote is bound to look a little rough around the edges, but the Etsy user says the remote fits snugly and securely and that the AirTag satisfyingly clicks into place on the bottom. The case is printed with hard PLA plastic, with black, white, or glow-in-the-dark versions to choose from. There is a cutout for a Lightning cable to be connected for charging without removing the case.



Another thing to keep in mind is that, due to the orientation of the AirTag in the case, the loudness of the built-in speaker may be reduced.

The case is priced at $12.99 on Etsy, or you can buy the STL file for $1.99 and 3D print your own.