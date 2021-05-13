Apple Shares Trailer for 'Home Before Dark' Season 2 Ahead of June 11 Premiere

Apple today shared the trailer for the second season of "Home Before Dark," which is set to premiere on Friday, June 11. "Home Before Dark" is one of multiple Apple TV+ shows that was renewed for a second season, and it follows the second seasons of "For All Mankind," "Servant," and "Mythic Quest."

play

"Home Before Dark" is based on the true story of child journalist Hilde Lysiak. It follows Hilde, a nine-year-old girl who moves back to the small town her father is from. While there, she uncovers a murder case everyone in the town had tried to bury and pursues the truth of what happened.

In season 2, Hilde continues her quest to uncover the secrets of Erie Harbor.

In season two, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince) begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation - with the health of her family and Erie Harbor in the balance.

Home Before Dark stars Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, and Abby Miller among others, and it was created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik.

This summer will see the debut of many new and returning shows with "Lisey's Story," "Physical," "Central Park," "Schmigadoon," and "Ted Lasso," all premiering. We keep an updated guide of all of the TV and film projects that Apple is working on, complete with a list of everything that's nearing release.