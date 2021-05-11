Nomad today announced a new accessory for Apple's AirTag, called the Rugged Keychain, which begins shipping in August and costs $29.95 to pre-order ($39.95 regular). Similar to other keychain accessories, Nomad's Rugged Keychain protects the AirTag in a polycarbonate shell that can be attached to keys, bags, and -- in Nomad's advice -- pet collars.



The Rugged Keychain includes two enclosure options: an IP67 waterproof back and a speaker-hole back. Nomad is also including an optional add-on feature that lets you engrave your pet's name and your phone number onto a stainless steel insert, turning the AirTag and Rugged Keychain into a Pet ID tag.



While an AirTag can be used to track a pet, Apple VP of worldwide iPhone product marketing, Kaiann Drance, has reminded users that the AirTag was built to find inanimate objects and not pets or kids. When asked about this, Drance said, "If people do that, they just have to make sure that their moving pet gets into range of a device in the ‌Find My‌ network" so its location can be tracked.

Nomad already sells a few AirTag accessories, including a Leather Loop and Leather Keychain at $19.95 and $29.95 respectively. You can also purchase a Glasses Strap for AirTag on Nomad for $29.95, which attaches to any pair of glasses or sunglasses.



If you're interested in the new Rugged Keychain, you can pre-order the accessory today in Black or White on Nomad's website for $29.95. Nomad will begin shipping the Rugged Keychain to customers in August.