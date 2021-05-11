Foxconn's iPhone 12 Output in India Hit By Local Lockdowns

iPhone 12 production at a Foxconn factory in India has been cut by more than 50% amid a lockdown, and multiple reported cases of COVID-19 infections for workers at the plant, according to a new report from Reuters.



The main factory located in Tamil Nadu, a state under extreme lockdown measures, has been forced to significantly cut back on production. According to sources who spoke to Reuters, employees at the Foxconn facility have only been able to leave, but not reenter.



More than 100 Foxconn employees in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and the company has enforced a no-entry ban at its factory in the capital of Chennai until late May, one of the sources said. "Employees are only allowed to leave but not to enter the facility since yesterday," the person said. "Only a small part of output is being kept." More than 50% of the plant's capacity had been cut, both sources said, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Foxconn stopped short on providing specific details but said in a statement that is it providing all infected employees with medical assistance.



"Foxconn places the health and safety of our employees as our highest priority and that is why we have been working closely with local government and public health authorities in India to address the challenges that we and all companies are facing in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis," it said in a statement to Reuters.

Earlier this year, Apple began production of the iPhone 12 in India as part of its continued push to remove reliance on suppliers and production in China. The significant slowdown of production for iPhones in India comes amid a wider global chip shortage, which so far has not impacted Apple's iPhone line, but is causing delays for the Mac and iPad.