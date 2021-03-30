Apple Supplier Foxconn Expects Shipments to Be Impacted by Global Chip Shortage

by

Apple supplier Foxconn today said that it expects shipments to be cut by 10 percent due to the global chip shortage, reports Nikkei. In an earnings call, Foxconn chairman Young Liu said that the first two months of the quarter were okay, but the company "started to see changes happening this month."

iphone12 lineup wide
Foxconn did not mention Apple specifically, but it is a major Apple supplier and this perhaps suggests that the ongoing chip shortage will ultimately impact Apple. Foxconn is responsible for much of the assembly of Apple's iPhone models, but it does work with other companies like Google and Microsoft.

Apple has more resources than many other smaller companies that have already been hit by chip shortages, but it could run into trouble sourcing supplies for upcoming devices as the chip issues continue. Foxconn expects the shortage to extend into the second quarter of 2022.

Foxconn will ship 10 percent fewer products than planned, but "the impact on the orders that were secured a long time ago is rather limited," so it's not clear if and when Apple might be affected.

The ongoing chip shortage was caused by supply chain issues that arose during the global health crisis and weather-related events like the freeze in Texas that shut down Austin chip plants. As chip factories struggled to keep up with standard outputs during the pandemic, demand surged as people purchased devices for an at-home lifestyle, leading to higher prices. Electronics companies bought up all available supply, and chip makers are running at capacity.

With manufacturing capabilities limited, chip makers have focused on higher-end chips for smartphones and game consoles rather than the more affordable, less-advanced and less profitable chips used for everyday devices such as cars.

Because of this focus on higher-end manufacturing, the car industry has been most heavily impacted so far, and manufacturers like General Motors and Ford have had to slash production, but major tech companies could also be affected going forward.

Tag: Foxconn

Top Rated Comments

d5aqoëp Avatar
d5aqoëp
27 minutes ago at 09:49 am

iPhone 13 won’t be that great anyway
Small notch, 120hz screens on Pro, Always on LTPO displays, bigger batteries are enough for me.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ElectricPotato Avatar
ElectricPotato
29 minutes ago at 09:46 am
"the freeze in Texas that shut down Austin chip plants"

Perhaps the plant owners will petition for common sense regulation to make the Texas grid reliable.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mnsportsgeek Avatar
mnsportsgeek
26 minutes ago at 09:49 am
Everyone's impacted. Whoever says they aren't is only saying so publicly while employees work to minize the impact.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
im2fast4u Avatar
im2fast4u
33 minutes ago at 09:43 am
Who’s going to chip in
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Doomtomb Avatar
Doomtomb
31 minutes ago at 09:44 am
iPhone 13 won’t be that great anyway
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
subi257 Avatar
subi257
21 minutes ago at 09:55 am

iPhone 13 won’t be that great anyway
But you'll get one anyway...right?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

airtags 30 dollars feature rose

Leaker Reveals Size of Apple's AirTags and Says They'll Cost Around $39

Friday March 26, 2021 4:57 am PDT by
Apple's rumored AirTags item trackers will be slightly larger than a 50 cent coin and around three times the thickness, based on dimensions offered by leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro). According to Weinbach, the AirTags will come in one size measuring 32mm x 32mm x 6mm, which would put the circular devices in the same ballpark diameter-wise as a half dollar piece ...
Read Full Article257 comments
Top Stories 54 Feature

Top Stories: iPhone 13 Front Glass Leak, Rugged Apple Watch, HomePods With Screens?

Saturday March 27, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
With March drawing to a close and no sign yet of an Apple media event, rumors are continuing to dominate the news cycle. This week saw a number of new reports about the iPhone 13, a potential "rugged" Apple Watch model, a HomePod with a screen and camera, and more. The competitive dispute between Apple and Intel also took an interesting turn this week, with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger...
Read Full Article23 comments
iOS 14

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 to Fix Actively Exploited Security Vulnerability

Friday March 26, 2021 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2, minor security updates that come close to three weeks after the release of iOS/iPadOS 14.4.1 and more than a month after the iOS/iPadOS 14.4 updates. The iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings >...
Read Full Article122 comments
ipad fanned out feature

New Low-Cost iPad and iPad Mini 6 Coming Soon

Friday March 26, 2021 4:06 am PDT by
Apple is planning to release a ninth-generation iPad and sixth-generation iPad mini this year, according to reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In a recent report that mainly focused on Apple's upcoming high-end iPad Pro models, Gurman explained that the company is planning to refresh the cheapest iPads in the product lineup too:Apple plans to refresh its cheapest iPad aimed at...
Read Full Article
apple watch ecg

Apple Watch Can Accurately Assess Frailty, Finds Stanford Study

Saturday March 27, 2021 9:16 am PDT by
The Apple Watch can accurately determine a user's "frailty," according to the findings of a recently-published study from Stanford University (via MyHealthyApple). Frailty can be determined using a six-minute walking test (6MWT), and the metric is a general standard used to evaluate the functional mobility and exercise capacity of a patient. Higher scores indicate "healthier cardiac,...
Read Full Article97 comments
Untitled

iPhone 13 Pro Lineup Rumored to Include Matte Black Option, New Anti-Fingerprint Coating for Stainless Steel Edges, and More

Friday March 26, 2021 3:52 am PDT by
Despite being months away from launch, we've already seen several rumors regarding the 2021 iPhone. Now, as we inch closer to release nonetheless, new rumors point towards some design changes, new colors, and new features to expect. Image Credit: EverythingApplePro According to leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro), the iPhone 13 will come with a matte black option...
Read Full Article153 comments
new macbookpro wallpaper screen

Apple Planning to Discontinue High-End 13-inch MacBook Pro

Monday March 22, 2021 3:25 am PDT by
Apple may discontinue the 13.3-inch high-end MacBook Pro, following rumors that the machine will be replaced with a redesigned 14-inch model later this year. While Apple appears to be committed to the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro for the time being as an entry-level model, having updated it with an M1 Apple silicon chip in November, the high-end 13.3-inch MacBook Pro has not been updated since May...
Read Full Article
7

Apple Releases watchOS 7.3.3 With Security Updates

Friday March 26, 2021 10:00 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 7.3.3, a minor update to the watchOS 7 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 7.3.3 comes three weeks after the release of watchOS 7.3.2, another minor update. ‌‌The watchOS 7.3.3 update‌‌ can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software,...
Read Full Article45 comments
maxresdefault

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Now Available on iPhone and iPad

Sunday March 28, 2021 5:55 am PDT by
Square Enix has released a remastered version of classic roleplaying game Final Fantasy VIII for iPhone and iPad. Final Fantasy VIII originally launched on PlayStation way back in 1999, and while its predecessor is considered the true classic in video game history, the eighth installment in the franchise still sold more than 9.6 million units worldwide. This port for iOS and Android is...
Read Full Article106 comments
airpods 3 1

New AirPods Expected to Launch in Third Quarter as Production Gets Underway

Thursday March 25, 2021 8:44 am PDT by
Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology has started production of optical sensors for next-generation AirPods slated to launch in the third quarter of 2021, according to industry sources cited in a paywalled DigiTimes story preview today. The full report has yet to be published, so there are no further details at this time, but the timeframe lines up with information shared by Apple analyst...
Read Full Article26 comments