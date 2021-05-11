Apple plans to merge its iCloud Documents and Data service with iCloud Drive starting in May of 2022, according to a support document published late last week (via MacGeneration).



‌iCloud Drive‌ and ‌iCloud‌ Documents and Data share the fundamental ability to backup data from apps. However, ‌iCloud‌ Documents and Data was often a cumbersome, confusing experience. In contrast, ‌iCloud Drive‌ is more unified, with users able to access their files and content through the Files app across all their devices.

As Apple explains, starting in May of next year, users who are using ‌iCloud‌ Documents and Data will have their accounts automatically migrated to ‌iCloud Drive‌. However, users must manually enable ‌iCloud Drive‌ to view their files once the merger occurs.



In May 2022, the ‌iCloud‌ Documents and Data service, our former document synchronization service, will be interrupted and completely replaced by ‌iCloud Drive‌. Therefore, if you use ‌iCloud‌ Documents and Data, your account will be migrated to ‌iCloud Drive‌ after that date. If you use the ‌iCloud‌ Documents and Data service, you must activate ‌iCloud Drive‌ by following the steps below to view your files. Upgrading to ‌iCloud Drive‌ does not change the storage space used by your files saved in ‌iCloud‌.

‌iCloud Drive‌ launched in 2014 as a unified, seamless way for Apple users to keep all their files, documents, and more synchronized across all their devices. To activate it, users on iOS or iPadOS devices can go to Settings -> ‌iCloud‌ and enable ‌iCloud Drive‌, or through System Preference -> ‌iCloud‌, and select ‌iCloud Drive‌ on macOS.