Apple TV+ Shares Trailer for Stephen King's Thriller Series 'Lisey's Story'

Apple today shared the official trailer for "Lisey's Story," a thriller series based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King.

Hailing from J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television, the original series follows Lisey Landon (played by Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind, according to Apple.

All eight episodes of "Lisey's Story" were personally written by King, with Pablo Larraín directing. The series premieres on Apple TV+ on June 4.